SAN ANTONIO — Still smarting from a gut-wrenching one-point loss to the lowly Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, the Spurs had a different outcome in another nail-biter Sunday afternoon at the AT&T Center.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 21 points and DeMar DeRozan added 20 as the Silver and Black pulled out a 107-102 win over the Miami Heat and ended a two-game skid.

Up 86-84 after three quarters, the Spurs (18-23) outscored the Heat 21-18 in the final period to hang on for a victory that was a much-needed morale booster after the 121-120 loss to the Hawks.

Kevin Huerter nailed a three-pointer with 6.3 seconds left to complete a 14-point fourth-quarter comeback lifted Atlanta, which has the second-worst record in the league, to the stunning victory.

Sunday's game was the second in five days against the Heat for the Silver and Black, who lost 106-100 in Miami on Wednesday.

The Spurs play Phoenix on Monday and continue a two-game road trip in New Orleans on Wednesday. New Orleans forward Zion Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, is expected to make his pro debut against the Spurs.

Miami (29-13) outscored San Antonio 30-26 in the third quarter, but the Silver and Black led 86-84 heading into the final period.

Patty Mills (18), Marco Belinelli (12) and Derrick White (11) rounded out the double-figure scoring for the Spurs. Mills hit 4 of 10 three-pointers. The Silver and Black made 12 of 33 (36.4 percent) attempts from beyond the arc. San Antonio shot 42.9 percent overall (38-84).

Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic led the Miami scoring with 21 and 19 points, respectively. Kendrick Nunn (18), Jimmy Butler (16) and Duncan Robinson (12) also scored in double digits.

The Heat shot 43 percent overall (37-88) and 29.4 percent (10-34) from the three-point line.

The Spurs nailed 9 of 18 three-pointers and shot 50 percent overall (20-40) to take a 60-54 lead at the half. Mills led the Spurs' first-half scoring with 14 points. He was 4 of 6 from the field, including 3 of 5 from the three-point line.

Robinson (12), Butler (10) and Nunn (10) paced the Miami scoring in the first half. Robinson scored all of his points in the opening period, hitting four three-pointers and going 4 of 5 from the field.

The Heat shot 44.4 percent (20-45) from the field in the first half, including 40 percent (8-20) from three-point distance.

Miami led 31-28 after one quarter, shooting 52.2 percent overall (12-23) and 55.6 percent (5-9) from beyond the arc.

The Spurs also had a hot hand in the opening period, making 9 of 17 shots for 52.9 percent (9-17) and shooting 50 percent (2-4) from the three-point distance.