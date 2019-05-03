SAN ANTONIO — FOURTH QUARTER:

The Spurs picked a bad time to go cold, allowing Denver to go on a 12-2 run in 3 minutes to make it a close game in the final minute. Denver's Jamal Murray hit three shots from behind the arc in the span of just a few minutes.

Denver even had a chance to win the game, inbounding the ball under the Spurs' basket with 8 seconds left, trailing 104-103. But the Spurs forced a turnover and Denver's last-second shot was off the mark. The Spurs will take it, I guess!

---

If you were expecting the Spurs to coast to the finish, guess again. The team's defense has been a focal point, and they're playing hard all the way to the buzzer. The lead was 102-88 with 4 minutes to go.

---

Just gotta hold on. The Spurs can earn their third straight win and their second straight against a Western Conference playoff team. Plays like this can solidify the W.

THIRD QUARTER:

After three, the Spurs lead 85-69.

The Nuggets started the third quarter strong, getting this down to a 3-point game halfway through the frame. But the Spurs surged back, thanks to some nifty three-point shooting. The lead was back up to double digits with 4 minutes left in the third.

SECOND QUARTER:

At halftime, the Spurs lead 58-48.

Denver was able to get the Spurs' lead down to 10, but San Antonio has two of the three best players on the floor tonight. Denver's Nikola Jokic leads his team with 14 points, while the Spurs got 17 points from LaMarcus Aldridge and 11 points from DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan has also owned the highlight reel.

---

The Nuggets are trying to get the deficit back within 10, but the visitors don't seem to have an answer for LaMarcus Aldridge. The Spurs lead has settled at around 13-15 points.

---

As if it hasn't been hard enough for the Nuggets to score, the Spurs are being aggressive in pursuing steals. Patty Mills made this look easy. The Spurs lead 44-28 midway through the second.

FIRST QUARTER:

After one, the Spurs lead 36-17.

The Spurs are playing hard. It's not easy to craft a double-digit lead in the first quarter against a good team. But the Spurs are forcing turnovers and taking care of the glass, plus they're getting good looks. It doesn't hurt that the Spurs' defense held the Nuggets to just 30 percent shooting in the quarter.

---

The Spurs scored the game's first 7 points, and held a similar advantage when the Nuggets called a timeout just over 4 minutes into the game. 13-7 is a nice start.

---

Could this be a playoff preview? The Spurs and Nuggets would be a compelling matchup in the opening round, but there are still about 20 games left in the regular season. San Antonio has been outstanding at home, posting a 24-7 record. Including Monday night's tilt, the Silver and Black have 18 games left in the regular season: 10 at home and eight on the road.

Entering Monday night's games, the Spurs hold the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. San Antonio is half a game behind the seventh-place Clippers and three games ahead of the Kings.

Denver, meanwhile, appears to be in great shape for a top-two seed. They're a 1.5 games behind the defending champion Golden State Warriors, who lead the West. But the Thunder and Blazers are tied for third and sit 3.5 games behind the Nuggets.



So it wouldn't take much for this matchup to be the 2-seed vs. 7-seed pairing in next month's playoffs. The Nuggets have to avoid a major collapse and the Spurs need to hold their home court and snag a few road wins.

RELATED: SPURS GAMEDAY: Defense key to Silver and Black's recent resurgence

Should these teams meet in the playoffs, the Spurs could be a trendy upset pick. The Nuggets' core is full of young players with no playoff experience, and the Spurs' roster is littered with veterans who have played in big postseason games.

Having said all that, the regular season is different, and, in many ways, this is another late-season game. Just don't be surprised if we're reviewing the film from this game in a few weeks, talking ourselves into an underdog story.

Follow along with KENS 5's team coverage of tonight's game. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 in San Antonio.