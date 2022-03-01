'I'm super thankful' | Spurs' Hammon reflects on her basketball journey

Hammon will be leaving the Spurs for the WNBA as a head coach following this season.

SAN ANTONIO — Don't look now but Spurs' Becky Hammon's time in San Antonio is winding down fast.

Once the Spurs' 2021-22 season is over, she'll be leaving the team as she makes her way to Las Vegas to coach the WNBA's Aces to begin the next phase of her basketball journey.

Recently, the Spurs assistant coach spoke about her journey with the NBA on TNT crew and made it clear: She never thought any of her success would happen in her life.

"Not in my wildest dreams did I ever envision this," Hammon said. "In 1999, I didn't get drafted. So, it's been fighting to make a spot."

"It turned into a 16-year career and took me all over the world. I'm super blessed and super thankful," she said.

"Not in my wildest dreams did I ever envision this."@BeckyHammon reflects on a legendary career in basketball with the TNT Tuesday crew. pic.twitter.com/J1cjRAKAoO — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 9, 2022

On August 5, 2014, Hammon was hired as an assistant coach for the Spurs and has made history along the way.

In 2015 she became the first-ever female head coach in the NBA's Summer League and led the Spurs to the Las Vegas Summer League title.

She was seen as a potential NBA head coach by several teams but ultimately decided to take the Aces' offer and return to her WNBA roots.