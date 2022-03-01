'I'm super thankful' | Spurs' Hammon reflects on her basketball journey

SAN ANTONIO — Don't look now but Spurs' Becky Hammon's time in San Antonio is winding down fast.
Once the Spurs' 2021-22 season is over, she'll be leaving the team as she makes her way to Las Vegas to coach the WNBA's Aces to begin the next phase of her basketball journey.
Recently, the Spurs assistant coach spoke about her journey with the NBA on TNT crew and made it clear: She never thought any of her success would happen in her life.
"Not in my wildest dreams did I ever envision this," Hammon said. "In 1999, I didn't get drafted. So, it's been fighting to make a spot."
"It turned into a 16-year career and took me all over the world. I'm super blessed and super thankful," she said.
On August 5, 2014, Hammon was hired as an assistant coach for the Spurs and has made history along the way.
In 2015 she became the first-ever female head coach in the NBA's Summer League and led the Spurs to the Las Vegas Summer League title.
She was seen as a potential NBA head coach by several teams but ultimately decided to take the Aces' offer and return to her WNBA roots.
“I am so excited to return to the WNBA and grateful for Mark Davis and Nikki Fargas having a vision for me to lead the Aces,” Hammon said. “This is where I come from, and I wouldn’t be me without the W. I’m thrilled to be able to give back and lead this next group of women.”
