Spurs Salt Lake City Summer League schedule

(All games at Vivint Smart Home Arena)

Monday: vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 6 p.m. (NBA TV)

Tuesday: vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 6 p.m. (NBA TV)

Wednesday: vs. Utah Jazz, 8 p.m. (NBA TV)

SAN ANTONIO – His rookie season behind him, Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV is well indoctrinated in the “Spurs Way.”

Walker knows that coach Gregg Popovich’s basketball philosophy is grounded in an unwavering commitment to defense. Offense comes and goes, Popovich has said time and again, but a team always has a chance to win if it plays sound defense consistently.

Walker is a bright young man. He knows what he has to do to earn Popovich’s confidence and get playing time. He has embraced the challenge of being a defender – first and foremost – every time he steps on the court.

“At first, it was like, ‘I’m just going to be a defender,’” Walker said, reflecting on his mindset as a rookie. “But it’s more than just being a defender. You’ve got to know where your spots are, help defense, being on the nail, the shift guy, weakside help.

“All of that plays a part. As a rookie, as much as I knew on defense, I didn’t know enough. I’m still improving myself and I’m still trying to develop every single day.”

Walker probably will start at point guard when the Spurs open play in the Salt Lake City Summer League on Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz also will play in the six-game, round-robin summer league, which ends Wednesday. The Silver and Black will fly from Salt Lake City to Las Vegas, where they will play in the Las Vegas Summer League, scheduled to start Friday and end July 15.

Lonnie Walker IV (18) drives as Memphis Grizzlies guard Jevon Carter trails in a summer league game last year in Salt Lake City.

AP Photo / Rick Bowmer

The Spurs’ three 2019 draft picks, forward Luka Samanic, swingman Keldon Johnson and combo Quinndary Weatherspoon, will play in both summer leagues.

After playing two seasons at Miami (Fla.), Walker was selected by the Spurs with the 18th overall pick in last year’s NBA Draft. He appeared in 17 games as a rookie, averaging 2.6 points, 1.0 rebounds and 6.9 minutes. He averaged 16.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 27.3 minutes in 29 games with the Austin Spurs, San Antonio’s G League affiliate.

Walker played in the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer Leagues last year, averaging 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 26.8 minutes in six total games.

No longer a wide-eyed rookie, Walker has stepped up and taken a leadership role that has gotten the attention of Blake Ahearn, who will coach the Spurs’ summer league team in Salt Lake City. Ahearn coaches the Austin Spurs.

“Lonnie did a great job of talking, communicating,” Ahearn said after a workout last week. “Even in the drills that we were in, I am going to say something, and he jumps in, and that’s great.

“That’s what you want to see. At the end of the day, your voice gets tired — I'm tired of hearing my voice — and it’s good when those guys step up, especially for Lonnie to be able to feel comfortable doing that.”

Only 20, Walker has shown a maturity beyond his years since the Spurs were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by Denver. He has been a regular at the team’s practice facility, working closely with Spurs assistant coaches Chip Engelland and Will Hardy, who are renowned around the league for helping develop young players.

For Walker, being a leader is a natural progression in his growth on and off the court.

“I’m taking more of a leader role with the rookies since I’ve been there,” Walker said. “I know what they’re going to go through. Whenever they need someone to talk to, I’m right here. At the end of the day, if you’re part of the Spurs, you are family, so we got each other’s backs and we’re going to continue to strive and develop.”

After all, that’s the Spurs Way.