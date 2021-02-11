Spurs' guard tandem taking the reins as team leaders

"I'm just trying to be better in that aspect as well," White said.

SAN ANTONIO — Derrick White and Dejounte Murray serve as the point guards of the Spurs, leading the team on the court.

Statistically, they make up one of the better defensive duos in the league while providing a threat on the offensive end.

However, with the departure of veteran leadership over the offseason, they both are taking the reins as the vocal leadership this young Spurs squad needs.

"I'm just trying to be better in that aspect as well," White said. "I just try to help the guys anyway as I can, try to be that leader out there in the court."

The team may be young overall, but White is one of the few veterans on the team.

The 27-year-old guard is now in his fifth NBA season. He has plenty of experience to share with his younger teammates who are now getting a spike in minutes during the rebuilding phase of the franchise.

And he isn't afraid to get into teammates' faces if it is going to help their development.

"Whether that's using vocal, yelling, or just pulling guys to the side," White said when asked about his vocal leadership.

The Spurs boast their youngest roster ever since Popovich became coach in 1996, with an average age of 24.5 years.

So having another vocal leader on White's side will prove helpful as the season moves forward.

Twenty-five-year-old Murray, the team's longest-tenured member at six seasons, has slowly embraced the mantle of the squad's main vocal leader, and White notes he's been instrumental.

"He's been huge for us," White said. "He's pretty much always been a little vocal. He's just taking that point guard, that leadership role, and trying to help guys any way he can."

The Spurs are young, getting their first full NBA season, and the start of the season has shown their lack of experience especially in close games.

But with White and Murray speaking up and doing their part to lead the young Spurs, the team has a solid duo who'll openly raise their voices to help their fellow teammates in this rebuilding phase.

