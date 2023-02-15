Spurs' Popovich sends emotional message of support to Turkey earthquake victims

Popovich is asking all who have the means to join him and help in the Turkey earthquake recovery efforts.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Last week, Turkey suffered one of the country's worst earthquakes measuring a devastating 7.8 magnitude.

The powerful earthquake killed thousands of people, left cities in ruins, left millions of people in need, and impacted San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich personally.

The Spurs' head coach took time to send a message of support for the victims.

He fought back tears but it is clear, the disaster impacted him immensely, and wants to let the people of Turkey, he is thinking of them in their time of need.

"I'm just here to add my support and my sympathies to the many people who are affected by this disaster. So many victims, so many families that will be searching for peace for a very long time," Popovich said in a video message to Turkey.

Related Articles Rescuers find more alive in Turkey on 8th day after quake

The cleanup continues as survivors are being found in the rubble but the impact of the natural disaster will linger for a long time on the population.

And for Popovich, Turkey is close to his heart as he lived in the region for one year.

"I lived in Diyarbakir for one year and traveled to many places just like Gaziantep as a young man. I know the faith, the character, the resilience of the people," he said. "Beautiful people and I want you to know that there are people around the world like myself, like my organization that feel for you and wish you well as you move forward."

In the message, Popovich is asking anyone who can help monetarily to help Turkey to do so.

For his part, he will be helping financially with educational institutions for orphans in Turkey.

Gregg Popovich: "Bir süreliğine vaktinizi almak ve depremzedeleri anladığımı göstermek için buradayım. Diyarbakır'da yaşamış ve genç bir adam olarak Gaziantep gibi birçok kente seyahat etmiştim. O güzel insanların inançlarını, karakterlerini ve zorlukları yenme gücünü biliyorum." pic.twitter.com/lr4hf050os — Socrates (@SocratesDergi) February 14, 2023

If you'd like to join Popovich in supporting the recovery efforts in Turkey, you can donate to various charity websites.

Related Articles How you can help survivors of earthquake that rocked Turkey, Syria