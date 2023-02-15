Spurs' Popovich sends emotional message of support to Turkey earthquake victims

SAN ANTONIO — Last week, Turkey suffered one of the country's worst earthquakes measuring a devastating 7.8 magnitude.
The powerful earthquake killed thousands of people, left cities in ruins, left millions of people in need, and impacted San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich personally.
The Spurs' head coach took time to send a message of support for the victims.
He fought back tears but it is clear, the disaster impacted him immensely, and wants to let the people of Turkey, he is thinking of them in their time of need.
"I'm just here to add my support and my sympathies to the many people who are affected by this disaster. So many victims, so many families that will be searching for peace for a very long time," Popovich said in a video message to Turkey.
The cleanup continues as survivors are being found in the rubble but the impact of the natural disaster will linger for a long time on the population.
And for Popovich, Turkey is close to his heart as he lived in the region for one year.
"I lived in Diyarbakir for one year and traveled to many places just like Gaziantep as a young man. I know the faith, the character, the resilience of the people," he said. "Beautiful people and I want you to know that there are people around the world like myself, like my organization that feel for you and wish you well as you move forward."
In the message, Popovich is asking anyone who can help monetarily to help Turkey to do so.
For his part, he will be helping financially with educational institutions for orphans in Turkey.
If you'd like to join Popovich in supporting the recovery efforts in Turkey, you can donate to various charity websites.
