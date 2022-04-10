Spurs' Popovich, Branham pick up votes in annual NBA GM Survey

How did the Spurs do in the NBA.com's latest GM survey?

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The annual NBA.com General Manager survey is out and San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich and rookie Malakai Branham picked up some votes.

According to the survey, the NBA GMs responded to 50 different questions about the best teams, players, coaches and offseason moves.

General managers were not permitted to vote for their own team or personnel. Percentages are based on the pool of respondents to that particular question, rather than all 30 GMs.

Noticeably, very few Spurs players (or the team itself) were named and the team was left off some categories but here is how Popovich and Branham did.

Branham received votes as one of the biggest steals at where he was selected in the Draft.

San Antonio selected him at No. 20 and in his preseason debut, he shined with 10 points off the bench versus Houston.

Popovich finished tied for third for the best head coach in the NBA, and tied for fourth for the best manager/motivator of people.

As for other survey categories, no GM picked either Keldon Johnson or Devin Vassell among players having a breakout season despite the team likely pushing them to the forefront this upcoming season.

However, Las Vegas released its odds for the NBA Most Improved Player 2022-23 and Johnson and Vassell do have a chance.

Vegas odds are out for the NBA MIP Award 2022-23 via Betonline.



Keldon Johnson odds to win the award: 33/1



Devin Vassell odds to win the award: 40/1 #nba #porvida #GoSpursGo #nbatwitter — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) October 5, 2022

Also, no GM voted for any of the Spurs' rookies as being among the best players in five years.