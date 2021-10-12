Spurs greats Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili headline Texas Sports Hall of Fame class

The Spurs legendary duo helped the franchise to four NBA titles.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs greats Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker will headline the star-studded Texas Sports Hall of Fame 2021 Class.

It's the moment you've been waiting for...Announcing the TSHOF Class of 2022🏆

Congratulations to all the inductees!

Ginobili joined the Spurs in 2002 and became one-third of the Spurs "Big 3" along with Parker and Tim Duncan. He'd help the franchise capture four NBA Championships (2003, 2005, 2007, 2014). His stellar Spurs career would ultimately lead him to see his No. 20 was retired by the Spurs in 2019.

He rejoined the Spurs this offseason and will serve in a player development role.

Parker was also a part of the Spurs "Big 3" era. He also helped the team win four NBA titles during his playing days. He accomplished much in his NBA career including being named the NBA Finals MVP in 2007. His No. 9 jersey was retired by the Spurs in 2019.

Joining the pair of Spurs will be former Heat and Raptors player Chris Bosh, and NFL legends Michael Strahan and Mike Renfro among other incredible athletes.

Oher notable Spurs to make the Texas Hall of Fame include David Robinson (1999), and George Gervin (1996).

The induction ceremony will begin on March 22, 2022 in Waco.