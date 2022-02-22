Fans remain baffled over Spurs greats Parker, Ginoblii NBA's 75th Anniversary team snub

Fans still cannot believe the pair of team legends were overlooked.

SAN ANTONIO — During the 2022 NBA All-Star Sunday night, the league showcased its 75th Anniversary team featuring the best players over the last 75 years in its history.

Players such as Michael Jordan, Julius Irving, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Charles Barkley were introduced as well as San Antonio Spurs legends David Robinson, Tim Duncan, and George Gervin were introduced among the honorees.

However, there was a pair of names not listed that has irked the Spurs fanbase: Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili.

And fans are still vocal over their snub and took to social media to voice their displeasure.

Here's a sample of what the fans are saying about Parker and Ginobili's absence:

Manu Ginobili & Tony Parker not on #NBA75 list? Manu is a 4x champion, all star & OLYMPIC gold medalist 🥇 against USA’s best ..AND he changed modern hoop with the Euro Step. Tony Parker 4x champ, 6x All Star, Finals MVP, 4x All NBA.. @spurs dynasty was the BIG THREE!! Smh 🤦 pic.twitter.com/Y3L4xrmvgc — Coach John A. Smith (@CoachJohnASmith) February 22, 2022

Tony Parker From 2006-2009 (per/75):



◽️23.7 pts

◽️3.9 reb

◽️7.3 ast

◽️1.2 stl

◽️52-30-75 Splits

◽️+2.8 rEFG%

◽️+2.3 rTS%

◽️66% finishing at the rim at 6'2

◽️+5.5 Net Swing



One of the Most Underrated Players in NBA History. I don't want to see any disrespect on this guy. pic.twitter.com/LolHhMg3RM — ً (@StepBackNick) February 22, 2022

Tony Parker 4 rings and got a finals mvp but somehow Dame is a top75 player and he isn’t LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Ghost 🇬🇾 (@GhostFaceDrizzy) February 21, 2022

Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili should be in this top 75 btw. Same with Dwight Howard — Jeff The Vassell Fan (23-36) (@JefftheSpursfan) February 21, 2022

Manu and Tony < Ray Allen, James Harden, Russell Westbrook for sure!!! — Wesley Perkins (@Wesleyperk) February 21, 2022

Players who made the NBA 75 list over Manu and Tony:



Anthony Davis

Damian Lillard

Carmelo Anthony

Paul Pierce

Dave Cowens



Let that sink in. — Robert Canterbury Buford (@SirRobertBuford) February 21, 2022

How did Westbrook, Davis, Harden, Lillard make the 75 list over TP and Manu? #BS — Peter Aguilar (@pete_aguilar) February 21, 2022

Seeing the two franchise legends off the list is baffling.

Over his 16-year NBA career – all with the Spurs – Ginobili amassed 14,043 points, 4,001 assists, 3,697 rebounds and 1,392 steals, and was honored with the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2008, as well as twice being named to the All-NBA Third Team (2008, 2011). He also has four NBA titles as well.

A six-time All-Star, Parker was named to the All-NBA second team three times in his career and was Finals MVP in 2007. He started 1,151 games regular season games and averaged 15.5 points and 5.6 assists per game. He also played in 226 playoffs games, averaging 17.9 points and 5.1 assists per game. He also has four NBA titles on his NBA resume.

Parker has also appeared in 17 consecutive postseasons; only Karl Malone and John Stockton’s run of 19 straight playoff trips are longer.

Perhaps the list needs to be amended to reflect Parker and Ginobili's contributions to the NBA.