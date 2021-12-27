Spurs great Tony Parker's lavish San Antonio home is for sale

Anyone got $19.5 million to spare to buy Tony Parker's home?

SAN ANTONIO — If you have $19.5 million to spend, are a huge Spurs fan, and are looking for a new home, then this is for you.

Spurs great Tony Parker's San Antonio home is for sale and the listing's photos of his estate are incredible.

Parker's home is located north of San Antonio, in the Anaqua Springs Ranch.

According to the listing, it sits on a 53-acre site and includes a six-bedroom main home, plus a four-bedroom guest home, a wine cellar, a greenhouse and so much more.

On the property, there is even a sprawling water park (including a lazy river and grottos) and a home theater.

And speaking of the water park, Parker celebrated his recent birthday by diving off one of the cliffs on the property.