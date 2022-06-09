Spurs great Tony Parker set to appear at Superhero Car Show & Comic Con

Here's your chance to meet the Spurs legend.

SAN ANTONIO — If you are looking for an opportunity to meet and snap a photo with San Antonio Spurs great Tony Parker now is your chance.

The 4-time NBA champion will be appearing for one-day only at the Superhero Car Show & Comic Con on August 7.

Parker will be available for autographs and photo opportunities for $80.

And the fun doesn't end there.

Parker's pop culture collection will be on display at the San Antonio Museum of Art for the entire summer.

The collection of over 30 larger than-life-statues of film and comic book heroes and villains will be on display from June 10 to September 4, 2022.

Throughout the years, Parker, a pop culture enthusiast, has amassed a collection of over 30 larger than-life-statues of film and comic book heroes and villains, including Superman, Spiderman, Thor, Captain America, Wonder Woman, and Thanos.

“We appreciate the legendary Tony Parker making his collection available to San Antonio,” said Emily Ballew Neff, PhD, The Kelso Director of the San Antonio Museum of Art. “This exhibition will be a blast for anyone who has wondered what it would be like to stand face to face with a superhero or supervillain.”

The Superhero Car Show & Comic Con will run from August 4 – 7, 2022 at the Freeman Coliseum & Expo Halls located at 3201 E Houston St.