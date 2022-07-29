Spurs great Sean Elliott set to appear at Superhero Car Show 2022

SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking for an opportunity to meet and snap a photo with San Antonio Spurs great Sean Elliott, now is your chance.
Elliott will be appearing for two days only at the 2022 San Antonio Superhero Car Show, set for August 5 to 6. What makes it even more special is that he will be signing autographs for free!
He will be at the "Get Spectrum" booth on the show floor for several hours for a meet-and-greet with fans.
Elliott isn't the only Spur making public appearances for fans this summer. Franchise legend Tony Parker recently took part in an autograph signing with fans and currently is hosting the "Heroes and Villains" exhibit at the San Antonio Museum of Art.
RELATED: Tony Parker’s Heroes and Villains: Spurs legend to display private collection at San Antonio Museum of Art
In addition, ex-Spur and current TV broadcaster Fabricio Oberto will be mingling with fans at an upcoming San Antonio FC match.
So mark your calendars and go meet the man who etched himself in franchise history with one of the greatest shots ever made: "The Memorial Day Miracle."
