Spurs great Manu Ginobili appears at ribbon-cutting ceremony for Eisenhower Park Trailhead

Special guest Ginobili was on hand to help introduce the new trail for all of San Antonio to enjoy.

SAN ANTONIO — Since his retirement from basketball, San Antonio Spurs great Manu Ginobili can be seen riding the many biking trails San Antonio has to offer.

He even brings along his friend and team legend, Tim Duncan.

So it made sense that he would take part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Eisenhower Park Trailhead on Saturday morning.

Decked out in a Spurs "Fiesta" cycling shirt, Ginobili took the podium to speak about the new trail and how much it will lend to families enjoying the outdoors.

Ginobili not only enjoys the bike trails in the city, but as the Spurs' new player development coach, he is also showing how much San Antonio has to offer to the players.

He recently was on hand with several members of the team visiting the San Antonio Food Bank and touring the west side.

He may not be wearing a Spurs uniform anymore on the court, but off the hardwood Ginobili continues to make a positive impact in the community.











