Spurs great David Robinson would be an MVP candidate in today's NBA, LeBron James says

How dominant would "The Admiral" be if he were playing in this NBA era? One of today's greatest players says Robinson would be in an elite group.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — When San Antonio Spurs icon David Robinson was playing, the NBA was quite different than it is in the modern era.

Defenses were allowed to be more physical. There was hand-checking. Scoring wasn't at a premium as it is nowadays and it was the era of dominant big men such as Hakeem Olajuwon, Shaquille O'Neal, Patrick Ewing, and Alonzo Mourning.

Despite that, Robinson thrived and rose to become one of basketball's greatest players and ultimately be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009.

Robinson was also physically gifted, becoming one of the fastest centers during his time in the league. For his size and height, he was extremely agile, and emerged as one of the best defenders and offensive players the NBA ever saw.

But how would "The Admiral" perform in the NBA today with a more free-flow style?

Just ask Lakers' LeBron James who believes Robinson would be an NBA MVP candidate.

James responded to Nets' Kevin Durant's tweet asking which centers from the 1990's would be in the MVP conversation if they played in today's NBA.

Shaq, Dream, Admiral. — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 18, 2022

With Robinson's all-around talent and physical gifts, there is no doubt he'd be a force to be reckoned with and cause havoc with defenses if he was still playing.

Before retiring from the NBA in 2003, he would be named the 1995 NBA MVP, win two NBA titles, a 10-time All-Star, named the 1992 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, score 71 points in a single game, win the 1994 NBA scoring title, and that is just scratching the surface on his many accomplishments.