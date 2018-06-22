San Antonio Spurs GM R.C. Buford made clear Thursday night that the team won’t discuss details of the ongoing saga between Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs organization.

Buford addressed the San Antonio media after the Silver and Black selected Miami, Fla., guard Lonnie Walker IV and USC center Chimezie Metu in the NBA Draft.

Leonard has been the league’s biggest story since last week, when reports surfaced that he had requested a trade. Speculation has run rampant since then, adding to the saga that has dogged the Spurs since last fall.

Leonard was limited to only nine games last season by a mysterious quadriceps injury. He is eligible to sign a five-year, $219 million supermax contract extension this summer.

“Kawhi and his family mean a lot to our organization and to the community,” Buford said. “While none of us would wish we are where we are, we’re going to do what we can to build the best relationship we can with him, and we’ll explore all of our options. But the first one would be to do what we can to keep Kawhi as a part of our group.”

Asked if there any sense of a timeline to resolve the situation with Leonard, Buford replied: “Yesterday.”

Buford added that he doesn’t know if timing is a factor for the Spurs.

“He’s under contract for another year,” he said. “Our goal is to keep him as a part of our program for a long time.”

Buford declined to comment when asked if Leonard has requested a trade.

“We’re not going to talk about speculation,” he said.

Buford was also asked if he’s thought about the mistakes the Spurs might have made in handling his injury.

“I think all of us would wish that things would have gone differently at times.”

