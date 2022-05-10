'You have to do what's best for your organization' | Spurs GM Wright on trading Dejounte Murray, team's direction

The Spurs GM discusses the avenues the team can take after trading Murray to Atlanta.

SAN ANTONIO — Once the 2022 NBA offseason started, it didn't take long for the San Antonio Spurs to continue the process of rebuilding the team for the future.

During the last season, the team started by trading Derrick White to Boston, Bryn Forbes to Denver, and Thaddeus Young to Toronto.

But the biggest signal the Spurs were focused on the future was when they traded All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to the Hawks.

In return, San Antonio received a haul which included the Hornets’ 2023 first-round pick (top-16 protected), the Hawks’ 2025 first-round pick (unprotected), the Hawks’ 2027 first-round pick (unprotected), the right to swap first-round picks with the Hawks in 2026, and Danilo Gallinari.

Gallinari was waived but the writing was on the wall as to the direction the team is taking.

And trading Murray was difficult but was the best for the team according to Spurs General Manager Brian Wright.

Wright spoke with SiriusXM NBA Radio about what went into the decision to part with Murray and said it revolved around where the franchise is at and looking to the future.

"It just gives us different avenues to continue to build our team," Wright said. "We toiled away at that one for a long time. It's rare in this business that you can find outcomes that are positive for everybody at the end of the day."

Said Wright: "You have to try to do what's best for your organization at the time but we think in this one what it allowed us to do was open up different pathways to build."

Those pathways Wright mentions include a cache of draft picks over the next few years, opening up minutes for younger players to develop and build with the team.

It also opened more cap space by not re-signing Murray to what could have been a max deal. That scenario would have hampered the team financially coupled with the team extending Keldon Johnson to a four-year deal at a reported $80 million.

"It [trade] opened up different avenues for us to build from flexibility to whether we were drafting those picks at that time or we're utilizing those picks in trades. It just gives us different avenues to continue to build our team," Wright said.

Wright also feels the trade was a win for Murray as well, noting his rise last season averaging 21.1 points per game, 8.3 rebounds per game, and 9.2 assists per game as well as being in Atlanta where he can continue to rise in the NBA court.

Ultimately, Wright is excited about the Spurs' direction in the rebuild.

A rebuild could include landing in the 2023 NBA Draft's top-three picks with the hopes of winning the NBA Lottery with France's Victor Wembanyama the grand prize.