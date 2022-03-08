Spurs Give hosting Back to School Bash at the AT&T Center

There will be free school supplies, heath exams and more for back to school.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio children and teens will be heading back to school soon and Spurs Give is making sure everyone is ready to go.

Spurs Give is hosting a Back to School Bash at the AT&T Center for parents, students and teachers in need for grades K-12 from San Antonio and the surrounding areas.

If you can attend, it will be on Sunday, Aug. 7, from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

“We strongly believe in order to build leaders and legacies we have to give people what they need to lead and learn effectively,” said Dr. Kara Allen, Chief Impact Officer for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “By bringing together all of these incredible organizations, we are hoping to best serve the families and students preparing for the school year by providing all the resources they need in one convenient place.”

So what will be provided?

According to Spurs Give, there will be free vaccines, school supplies, health screenings and vision checks and much more.

Also helping San Antonio children going back to school is San Antonio Spurs' Devin Vassell. He is taking part in a school supply drive, offering free haircuts, and more.

And if you are going to the Spurs Give event, make sure to enter to win Spurs swag to be given out at the AT&T Center.

So mark your calendars and visit the Spurs Give Back to School Bash event website now.