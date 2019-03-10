The San Antonio Spurs on Thursday announced their 2019-20 television broadcast schedule, which includes 14 games that will be shown on KENS 5, the Official TV Station of the San Antonio Spurs.

Eighty games will air locally on FOX Sports Southwest, and six more will be on CW35. Two regular-season games for the Silver and Black will be carried exclusively on national TV.

Games are available to stream via the official Spurs mobile app.

You can get the full schedule by visiting Spurs.com/Schedule and clicking “Add to Calendar” at the top of the page.

Veteran broadcaster Bill Land returns to call his 17th season of Spurs basketball as the lead play-by-play announcer and former Spur Sean Elliott returns for his 19th season as the lead analyst. Dan Weiss returns for his sophomore season as the primary studio host alongside former player Matt Bonner. Ric Renner joins the crew for Spurs road games on FSSW.

KENS 5 will show exclusive Spurs content within the station’s newscasts and digital sites, led by veteran local sportscaster Joe Reinagel.

The season tips off on KENS 5 when the Spurs host the New York Knicks on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 7:30 p.m. KENS 5 will also carry the Spurs’ first road game of the year on Thursday, Oct. 31, against the Clippers in Los Angeles.

Here's a full list of Spurs games on KENS 5, including tipoff times:

Wednesday, Oct. 23: New York Knicks @ Spurs - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26: Washington Wizards @ Spurs - 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31: Spurs @ L.A. Clippers - 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 18: Spurs @ Dallas Mavericks - 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16: Spurs @ Houston Rockets - 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31: Golden State Warriors @ Spurs - 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4: Spurs @ Milwaukee Bucks - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17: Atlanta Hawks @ Spurs - 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26: Toronto Raptors @ Spurs - 3 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1: Charlotte Hornets @ Spurs - 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29: Orlando Magic @ Spurs - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 14: Minnesota Timberwolves @ Spurs - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 3: Golden State Warriors @ Spurs - 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 8: Spurs @ Houston Rockets - 8:30 p.m.

All Spurs games can be heard on WOAI-AM 1200 with Bill Schoening. Spanish language radio broadcasts of each game with Paul Castro will be carried by KXTN AM-1350 and 107.5 FM HD2. The 2019-20 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.

