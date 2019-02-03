Oklahoma City Thunder (38-23) vs. Spurs (34-29)

When, where: Saturday, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center

Last season: Series tied 2-2

All-time series record: Spurs lead 93-76

Season series: Tied 1-1

Last meeting: Thunder 122, Spurs 112, Jan. 12, OKC

Thunder's last game: Lost to Philadelphia 76ers 108-104, Thursday, OKC

Spurs' last game: Beat Detroit Pistons 105-93, Wednesday, AT&T Center

Thunder's last 10 games/streak: 5-5, lost three

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 3-7, won one

Thunders' injury/inactive report: Forward Paul George (right shoulder soreness), out; guard/forward Andre Roberson (left patellar tendon), out.

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Guard Bryn Forbes (right calf contusion), questionable; forward Ben Moore (G League assignment), out; point guard Dejounte Murray (torn right anterior cruciate ligament), out.

Notable: The Spurs are eighth in the Western Conference standings, a half-game behind the No. 7 Los Angeles Clippers (35-29) and 2.5 games ahead of No. 9 Sacramento (31-31) for the last playoff spot in the West. If the postseason started Saturday, the Silver and Black would play defending champion Golden State . . . OKC, which has lost three straight and four of its last five, is No. 3 in the Western Conference standings . . . San Antonio has 19 games left in the regular season, 11 at home and eight on the road . . . The Spurs wrap up a three-game home stand Monday night against the Denver Nuggets, who are No. 2 in the West standings . . . The Silver and Black have lost seven of their last nine. They broke out of a three-game skid with their win over Detroit on Wednesday night.

GAME PREVIEW

SAN ANTONIO – The AT&T Center will not be for the faint of heart Saturday night.

The last time the Spurs hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Silver and Black won a 154-147 double-overtime thriller that featured more twists and turns than an old country road.

Spurs All-Star forward Marcus Aldridge had a monster game on that night Jan. 10, scoring a career-high 56 points. He hit 20 of 33 field-goal attempts and went 16 for 16 at the free-throw line while eclipsing his previous high of 45 points.

“That’s not happening again,” Aldridge said Wednesday night after the Spurs beat the Detroit Pistons. “No one lets you do that twice. It was just one of those nights where I got a good rhythm. My teammates were finding me, but it was bigger than me.

"Guys competed. It was a number of guys that played great that game. My points might have stood out, but it wasn’t just me. I thought guys brought it.”

Saturday’s game will be the third this season between the Thunder (38-23) and Spurs (34-29). The Thunder beat San Antonio 122-112 in OKC two days after the double-overtime epic.

The Thunder will be without All-Star forward Paul George, who is sidelined with a sore right shoulder. George, who scored 30 points in the first game against the Spurs, is the league’s second-leading scorer with a 28.6 average.

Forward LaMarcus Aldridge slips past OKC center Steven Adams for a basket in the Spurs' double-overtime victory on Jan. 10 at the AT&T Center.

Starting Spurs guard Bryn Forbes, who left Wednesday’s game in the first quarter with a right-calf contusion, is questionable for Saturday’s clash.

The Thunder have lost three straight and four of their last five, but they still are third in the highly competitive Western Conference. The Silver and Black, who have lost seven of their last nine, broke a three-game skid with the home win over the Pistons on Wednesday night.

San Antonio is eighth in the West standings, only 2.5 games up on No. 9 Sacramento for the conference’s last playoff spot.

Veteran San Antonio guard Patty Mills described OKC as “a real strong, aggressive defensive team” after Saturday’s shootaround. “Plays very physical, and they cause you to turn the ball over. Ball security, looking after the ball and not letting them have any second-chance points off of turnovers (will be important).

“Look, a great challenge for us. I’m excited to have a victory against Detroit and have a chance to back it up tonight against OKC. Again, a test of character for us, a test of leadership and how we can follow through.”

The game will the Spurs’ first this season without veteran center Pau Gasol on their roster. Gasol, who was in his third season with San Antonio, agreed to a contract buyout with the Spurs earlier this week and reportedly will sign with Milwaukee.

Spurs point guard Derrick White, blocking a shot by OKC forward Jerami Grant, scored a career-high 23 points in the win over the Thunder on Jan. 10.

Mills had plenty of things to say about Gasol, 38, who played sparingly this season.

“Unbelievable,” Mills said, when he was asked how Gasol, who won two championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, handled being relegated to the bench for much of the season. “He handled it like a true professional. He has been that throughout his whole career, and he provided that and much more during his time here in San Antonio.

“And to go through adversity like that, you wouldn’t expect anything less. He was a great role model to our young guys, to our rookies, to be able to see how to handle a situation like that. Just a world-class professional.”

Spurs forward Davis Bertans also spoke highly of Gasol, a six-time All-Star.

“He never even complained in the locker room,” Bertans said. “Everybody knows that he wanted to play. It was obvious. The guy was working out any time he’d get a chance. We’re going to miss him definitely. He’s a great teammate. Always helped everybody. We only wish him the best.”

Aldridge’s stellar game against the Thunder in the Spurs’ double-overtime win overshadowed another spectacular performance by OKC point guard Russell Westbrook, who finished with a triple-double that included a whopping 24 assists. Westbrook scored 24 points and added grabbed 13 rebounds.

Aldridge praised Spurs point guard Derrick White, who finished with 23 points, five rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

“I thought Derrick competed with Russ (Westbrook) because Russ is a handful. So it wasn’t just me. Everyone played great that game.”

The Silver and Black nailed their first 14 three-pointers to set a franchise record and made 16 of 19 overall from beyond the arc.

Marco Belinelli (19), Patty Mills (14) and Davis Bertans (12) were a combined 12 of 13 from the three-point line to spark the Spurs’ bench. Belinelli buried 5 of 5 threes, Bertans was 4 of 4 and Mills went 3 for 4.