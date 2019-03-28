Cleveland Cavaliers (19-56) vs. Spurs (43-32)

When, where: Thursday, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center

Last season: Spurs won series 2-0

All-time series record: Spurs lead 62-31

Season series: First meeting

Last meeting: Spurs 110, Cavs 94, Feb. 25, 2018, Cleveland

Cavs' last game: Lost to Celtics 116-106, Tuesday, Cleveland

Spurs' last game: Lost to Hornets 125-116 (OT), Tuesday, Charlotte, N.C.

Cavs' last 10 games/streak: 3-7, lost three

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 7-3, lost one

Cavs' injury/inactive report: Guard Matthew Dellavedova (concussion), out; forward John Henson (left wrist surgery), out; guard/forward JR Smith (not with team), out.

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Point guard Dejounte Murray (torn right anterior cruciate ligament), out.

Notable: The Spurs (43-32) hold the No. 8, and final, playoff spot in the ultra-competitive Western Conference playoff race with seven games left on their schedule. San Antonio trails No. 7 Oklahoma City (44-31) by one game and leads No. 9 Sacramento (37-37) by 5.5. The Spurs would be seeded higher than OKC in a two-way tie because they own the tiebreaker over the Thunder. San Antonio would play No. 1 seed Golden State, the league's defending champion, in the first round of the playoffs if they started Thursday . . . Any combination of Spurs wins or Sacramento losses totaling three would send the Silver and Black to the postseason for the 22nd straight year, tying the NBA record . . . The Kings play at New Orleans on Thursday before back-to-back road games against Houston and San Antonio on Saturday and Sunday, respectively . . . The Spurs have four games left at home and three on the road. Only one of those games, at Denver next Wednesday, is against a team with a winning record . . . The Silver and Black are the only NBA team with an all-time winning record against every franchise in the league. They lead the series with Cleveland 62-31. Thursday's game will be their first meeting with the Cavs this season. The teams play each other again April 7 in Cleveland.

GAME PREVIEW

SAN ANTONIO – It’s that time of the NBA season when we hear or read about a team’s “magic number” to clinch a playoff spot or home-court advantage in potential matchups.

With seven games left on the Spurs’ schedule, any combination of San Antonio wins or Sacramento losses totaling three would land the Silver and Black in the postseason for the 22nd straight year, tying an NBA record.

But, really, the only number that will matter Thursday night when the Spurs host the Cleveland Cavaliers is 20.

Win or lose, the franchise will honor irrepressible guard Manu Ginobili, who ended his career last August, by retiring his number and raising his jersey to the rafters at the AT&T Center in a postgame ceremony that will be sure to tug at the heartstrings.

Ginobili, who turned 41 on July 28, was the second-oldest active player in the NBA last season. He had considered retiring after each of the past three seasons, but his love for the game extended his career far longer than he thought he would play when he joined the Spurs as a 25-year-old rookie in 2002. Ginobili was already a star in Europe before he started his NBA career.

One of the most beloved players in Spurs history, Ginobili inspired his teammates and earned a special place in the hearts of the franchise’s fans around the world with his grit, passion and competitive ferocity.

A lock for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Ginobili won four NBA championships during his 16-year career with San Antonio. He will become the ninth player in Spurs history to have his number retired. The others are Johnny Moore (00), Avery Johnson (6), Bruce Bowen (12), James Silas (13), Tim Duncan (21), Sean Elliott (32), George Gervin (44) and David Robinson (50).

Retired Spurs guard Manu Ginobili, speaking to the media last September about his decision to end his career, won four NBA titles with San Antonio.

Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

Duncan and Tony Parker, who teamed with Ginobili to win more games than any other trio in NBA history, and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich will speak during Thursday night’s ceremony on the AT&T Center floor. Elliott will emcee the event, as he did when Duncan had his number retired in December 2016.

Parker, who signed with Charlotte last summer after playing 17 seasons with San Antonio, flew back on the Spurs’ charter after the Hornets’ 125-116 home win over the Silver and Black on Tuesday night.

A native of Argentina, Ginobili is one of only two players who have won an NBA title, an Olympic gold medal, and a Euroleague championship. The other is Bill Bradley.

Selected by San Antonio with the 57th overall pick in the 1999 NBA draft, Ginobili played his entire NBA career with the Spurs. He averaged 13.3 points, 3.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.32 steals and 25.4 minutes in 1,057 career games.

Ginobili is the Spurs’ all-time leader in three-pointers made (1,495) and steals (1,392). He is third in games played (1,057), fourth in assists (4,001), fourth in free throws made (3,380) and fifth in points (14,043).

Ginobili, who came off the bench throughout most of his NBA career, made the All-NBA Third Team in 2008 and 2011 and was an All-Star in 2005 and 2011. Voted the NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2008, he was the first winner of the award to earn All-NBA honors.

But Ginobili’s contributions transcended stats and extended beyond the court.

Manu Ginobili blocks a three-pointer by Houston's James Harden at the buzzer, preserving the Spurs' 110-107 overtime win in Game 5 of the 2017 Western Conference semifinals.

Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

Ginobili’s charisma and affable nature made him a fan favorite and an exemplary ambassador for the NBA. Fans from Argentina, where Ginobili is one of the most popular athletes in the country’s history, often made the pilgrimage to San Antonio to cheer him on. But Ginobili’s popularity extended far beyond Argentina and San Antonio.

It was not unusual to see fans from other countries holding homemade signs supporting Ginobili during games at the AT&T Center. Ginobili also had a loyal following when the Spurs played on the road, with fans proudly wearing No. 20 jerseys as they cheered on their favorite player.

Ginobili always accommodated his fans, going out on the court before warming up to sign autographs and pose for photos.

Even in the twilight of his career, Ginobili’s impact on the Spurs’ success was undeniable. His contributions on both ends of the court transcended stats. Popovich missed the team’s last three playoff games last April after his wife died, so he wasn’t on the bench for Ginobili’s finale.

With the Spurs down 3-0 to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals the previous season, and speculation running high that Ginobili might retire then, Popovich reflected on his stellar career.

“He’s a special player, special human being,” Popovich said. “I’ve probably said it many, many times before. He’s one of those guys who becomes the heart and soul of your team because of his exemplary competitiveness. He’s really an anomaly in that regard.

“He has that same foot-on-your-neck attitude that Kobe (Bryant) and Michael (Jordan) had, those types of guys. Magic (Johnson) and Larry (Bird). He’s got the same attitude and plays with that same fire. He always has. He’s been a huge part of any success that we’ve had.”

Spurs guard Manu Ginobili, scoring on a reverse layup against the Detrolit Pistons, was 40 years old when he played in his last NBA game last April.

Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

A fearless playmaker whose serpentine drives to the basket befuddled opponents right to the end of his career, Ginobili could affect a game with a timely assist, three-pointer or steal. His staying power became the stuff of legends.

“Ginobili, he’ll be trying to drive it to the basket when he is in his casket,” New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said after a game against the Spurs last March. “That’s just who he is. I don’t know if there has been another guy in this league that’s more competitive than he is.”

Popovich, who joked during the 2016-17 season that he never was going to let Ginobili retire, marveled after Ginobili came off the bench to score 21 points in a 103-89 victory against Phoenix in January 2018.

“He’s something else,” Popovich said. “Whatever he’s drinking, I want some of that. I’m serious. There’s got to be a fountain of youth someplace.”

In scoring 21 points against the Suns, Ginobili became the first player in NBA history to score 20+ points in less than 20 minutes at age 40 or older.

Ginobili had a season-high 26 points in a one-point loss in Portland two nights later, hitting 6 of 9 three-pointers. He was the first player in NBA history to score 20+ points off the bench in back-to-back games at age 40 or older, and the first NBA player age 40+ to score 25+ points with at least six three-pointers.

Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Michael Jordan scored more points in a game at 40 or older than Ginobili.

After Ginobili scored 10 of his 16 points in the final six minutes to spark the Spurs to a 103-90 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series last season, teammate Pau Gasol was asked where he thought Ginobili got his energy from so late in his career.

“His heart,” Gasol said. “Either you have it or you don’t. Players like Manu, they bring the competitiveness, the edge, the spirit, the pride. That’s something he’s had all his career. That’s something that he still brings to the table every single second he’s out there. It’s nothing new.

“It’s remarkable that he continues to have that passion and competitive edge at this point of his career. I think it’s something to commend him for, something to be proud of as a team, as a teammate, as a fan of this team. That’s Manu.”

That game turned out to be Ginobili’s final appearance as a player at the AT&T Center, which became the Spurs’ new home his rookie year.