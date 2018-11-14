GAMEDAY AT A GLANCE

Spurs (7-5) vs. Phoenix Suns (2-11)

When, where: Wednesday, 8 p.m., Phoenix

Last season: Spurs won series 4-0

All-time series record: Spurs lead 94-76

Last meeting: Spurs 120, Suns 90, Oct. 31, 2018, Phoenix

Spurs' last game: Lost to Kings, 104-99, Monday, Sacramento

Suns' last game: Lost to Thunder 118-101, Monday, Oklahoma City

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, lost one

Suns' last 10 games/streak: 1-9, lost four

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward/center Pau Gasol (left foot soreness), out; forward Rudy Gay (rest), out; guard Dejounte Murray (right ACL), out; guard Lonnie Walker IV (right medial meniscus), out; forward Drew Eubanks (playing with G League team).

Suns injury/inactive report: None reported

Notable: The Spurs have won 15 of the last 16 meetings with the Suns, who haven't beaten San Antonio since Jan. 14, 2017. That ended the Silver and Black's eight-game winning streak in the series . . . The Spurs had beaten Sacramento 14 consecutive times before losing to the Kings 104-99 on Monday. The game was the start of a three-game road trip for the Silver and Black, who will play nine of their next 11 away from the AT&T Center . . . Wednesday night's game in Phoenix is the front end of a back-to-back for the Spurs, who play the Clippers in Los Angeles on Thursday. The Silver and Black host defending league champion Golden State on Sunday. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. . . . DeMar DeRozan has scored 300 points this season. The only Spurs in history with more than 300 points through 12 games: David Robinson and George Gerfin. h/t Jordan Howenstine.

GAME PREVIEW

The last time the Spurs played in Phoenix, they left town with a 30-point victory on Halloween night.

Although the Suns are struggling mightily, things could be a little tougher for the Silver and Black in Tuesday night’s rematch at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Guard Devin Booker, Phoenix’s leading scorer, missed the first game against San Antonio with an ankle injury, but he has returned to the lineup since then.

Booker has averaged 24.3 points, 6.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 10 games this season. Unfortunately for the Suns, the rest of the team hasn’t played as well.

Phoenix is on a four-game skid and has lost 11 of 12 since rolling to a 121-100 victory against Dallas in the season opener. The Suns are coming off a 118-101 road loss Monday to Oklahoma City, which scored 24 of the game's first 29 points.

Phoenix (2-11) is last in the Western Conference and has shares the dubious distinction of having the worst record in the league with the Eastern Conference’s Cleveland Cavaliers.

The new-look Spurs (7-5) remain a work in progress. Two nights after beating the Houston Rockets 96-89 at the AT&T Center, the Silver and Black started a three-game road trip with a 104-99 loss at Sacramento. San Antonio had beaten the Kings 14 consecutive times, with half of the victories coming in Sacramento.

About the only consistency the Spurs have demonstrated through 12 games is their inconsistency.

“We turned it over too much,” coach Gregg Popovich said after the loss to the Kings. “We made a lot of mistakes defensively, but it’s a game of mistakes. [Sacramento] made fewer mistakes than we did. They shot the ball better.

“I thought their aggressiveness was great – I thought they did a great job, but overall if they shoot [45 percent] from three and we shoot [32 percent], we’re going to have a hard time, which means we have to be really good on the defensive end and we made too many mistakes.”

Spurs guard Bryn Forbes, driving against Gary Clark in Saturday's 96-89 victory over the Houston Rockers at the AT&T Center, has started all 12 of the Spurs' games this season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

The Spurs have been one of the best teams in the league at protecting the ball, but they had 15 turnovers against the Kings.

DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge scored back-to-back baskets to tie the score at 90 with 5:11 remaining, but Sacramento pulled away with a 10-0 run that ended on Willie Cauley-Stein’s running alley-oop dunk with 2:38 left. The Spurs last nine points came on three-pointers, with Davis Bertans hitting two of them.

Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge had another double-double, finishing with 14 points and 18 rebounds. DeMar DeRozan had 23 points and eight assists and Rudy Gay, back in the lineup after missing three consecutive games with a heel injury, finished with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Gay (rest) will not play in Wednesday night’s game.

The Spurs’ defense didn’t get the job done in the loss to the Kings, who shot 50 percent (43-86) from the field. They were 11 of 24 (45.8) from the three-point line.

“We had a bunch of miscommunication with switching,” DeRozan said, talking about the San Antonio offense. “A lot of things caused us to collapse, [Sacramento] took advantage of it. They hit threes, took big shots when they needed them, and exploited us when we turned the ball over and made mistakes.”

Asked about the turnovers, DeRozan said: “I think we just have to put a little patience into the game. Especially into the fourth quarter and understanding how to take back control of the game and not rush or press. We have to understand that. I think a couple moments in the fourth quarter that’s what we did; turned over the ball trying to make the homerun play instead of taking it possession by possession.”

Wednesday night’s game is the front end of a back-to-back for the Spurs, who play the Clippers in Los Angeles on Thursday. The Silver and Black’s next home game is against defending league champion Golden State on Sunday. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.

