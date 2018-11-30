GAMEDAY AT A GLANCE

Houston Rockets (9-11) vs. Spurs (10-11)

When, where: Friday, 7 p.m., AT&T Center

TV: KENS 5, 7 p.m.

Last season: Rockets won series 3-1

All-time series record: Spurs lead 108-86

Last meeting: Spurs 96, Rockets 89, Nov. 10, AT&T Center

Rockets' last game: Lost to Mavericks 128-108, Wednesday, Houston

Spurs' last game: Lost to Timberwolves 128-89, Wednesday, Minneapolis

Rockets' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, lost four

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 3-7, lost one

Rockets injury/inactive report: Forward Carmelo Anthony (not with team), out; forward Vincent Edwards (G League assignment), out; guard Gerald Green (right ankle soreness), questionable; center Nene Hilario (right calf strain), questionable; Brandon Knight (left knee), out; point guard Chris Paul (sore left leg), questionable; forward Zhou Qi (left ankle sprain), out.

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward Drew Eubanks (G League assignment), out; center Pau Gasol (stress fracture left foot), out; forward Ben Moore (G League assignment), out; guard Dejounte Murray (torn right anterior cruciate ligament), out; guard Lonnie Walker IV (G League assignment), out.

Notable: Starting Friday against the Rockets, the Spurs play four games in six days. They host the Portland Trail Blazers at 6 p.m. Sunday, and have a back-to-back on the road against the Jazz on Tuesday and the Lakers on Wednesday . . . Friday night's game will be broadcast by KENS 5, the official TV station of the San Antonio Spurs . . . The Spurs haven't won back-to-back games since winning four in a row in an eight-day span (Oct. 27-Nov. 3). They are 4-9 since then.

GAME PREVIEW

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs coach Gregg Popovich always has said basketball is a game of mistakes.

No one would argue that point after watching the Silver and Black make a boatload of them in a 39-point loss to the Timberwolves in Minnesota on Wednesday night.

The Spurs were so out of sorts that backup center Jakob Poeltl led the team in scoring with 14 points. DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge had only 10 points in the 128-89 defeat that dropped San Antonio to 10-11.

The Silver and Black will try to bounce back Friday night when they play the Houston Rockets, another struggling team, at the AT&T Center. Houston (9-11) has lost four in a row.

San Antonio went 2-2 in a four-game road trip that ended with the debacle in Minnesota. The Spurs squeezed out a 108-107 victory in Chicago on Monday, but had no chance against the Timberwolves after getting outscored 29-9 in the second quarter and falling behind 57-34 at the half.

"I thought that there were a few players who attacked the rim pretty well and understood how we wanted to play,” Popovich said, when he was asked if there was anything positive to glean from the blowout. “Overall, I thought Minnesota was more aggressive and they executed.

“I thought that we looked a bit lethargic in a lot of ways. Like at halftime, we were getting killed in fast-break points, points in the paint and second-chance points. That's an indicator of not being very aggressive. Maybe part of it is the trip, but everybody has these trips. It’s no excuse."

Starting forward Dante Cunningham and backup guard Patty Mills talked about the embarrassing loss after Friday morning’s shootaround.

Asked if the players put the defeat behind them and have moved on, Cunningham said: “In a way you do, but at the same time you need to take that embarrassment and bottle it up. You have to never want that again.

“That taste has to stick around forever. You just can’t give up games like that. Price has to kick in at some point.”

The Timberwolves, who led by as many as 48 points, recorded their largest margin of victory against the Silver and Black in team history.

Mills agreed with Cunningham’s tough assessment of the loss.

“It was embarrassing, it was deflating,” Mills said. “He’s (Cunningham) right. We’ve got to be able to move on and learn from it, but at the same time, still know what that feels like, to be able to add fuel to the fire on what we want to achieve as a group here. We’ve got to understand that we’ve got to do it together to be able to move forward, so a big learning lesson from that road trip for sure.”

The Spurs beat the Rockets 96-89 on Nov. 10 at the AT&T Center in the first meeting between the Interstate 10 rivals this season. Aldridge led the San Antonio scoring with 27 points, and Houston shot only 33 percent from the field.

The Rockets were atrocious offensively, making only 30 of 90 field-goal attempts, including just 9 of 41 from the three-point line.

High scoring guard James Harden and Eric Gordon led Houston with 25 and 23 points, respectively, but they went a combined 17 of 53 from the field. Harden (1-13) and Gordon (3-14) were a combined 4 of 27 from beyond the arc.

“I guess It was combination of them just having an off night and us sticking to the game plan,” Cunningham said.

The Rockets have played the last three games without All-Star point guard Chris Paul, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury. Paul is listed as questionable for Friday night’s game, but is expected to play.

Spurs forward Pau Gasol, who has missed the team's last 12 games, is out indefinitely with a stress fracture in his left foot. The club had listed Gasol as being out with sorness in his left foot, but Popovich said on the road trip that Gasol has a stress fracture.

The Spurs host the Portland Trail Blazers at 6 p.m. Sunday.

© 2018 KENS