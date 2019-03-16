Portland Trail Blazers (42-26) vs. Spurs (40-29)

When, where: Saturday, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center

Last season: Spurs won series 2-1

All-time series record: Spurs lead 85-84

Season series: Blazers lead 2-1

Last meeting: Blazers 127, Spurs 118, Feb. 7, Portland

Blazers' last game: Beat Pelicans 122-110, Friday, New Orleans

Spurs' last game: Beat Knicks 109-83, Friday, AT&T Center

Blazers' last 10 games/streak: 7-3, won three

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 7-3, won seven

Blazers' injury/inactive report: Forward Maurice Harkless (left knee), out.

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward Drew Eubanks (G League assignment), out; forward Ben Moore (G League assignment), out; point guard Dejounte Murray (torn right anterior cruciate ligament), out.

Notable: The Spurs are sixth in the Western Conference standings, trailing No. 5 Oklahoma City (42-27) by two games and leading No. 7 Utah (39-29 by a half-game . . . If the postseason started Saturday, the Silver and Black would play No. 3 seed Houston in the first round . . . San Antonio has 13 games left in the regular season, seven at home and six on the road . . . The Spurs opened a four-game home stand Friday night. After playing Portland, the Silver and Black play defending league champion Golden State on Monday and Miami on Wednesday. . . The Spurs are the only NBA team with an all-time winning record against every team in the league, but they're only one game above .500 (85-84) in their series against the Blazers . . . San Antonio's run of seven consecutive victories is the longest active win streak in the NBA and the Spurs' longest of the season . . .