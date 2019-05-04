Spurs (45-34) vs. Washington Wizards (32-47)

When, where: Friday, 6 p.m., Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Last season: Series tied 1-1

All-time series record: Spurs lead 59-33

Season series: Spurs lead 1-0

Last meeting: Spurs 132, Wizards 119, Jan. 27, AT&T Center

Spurs' last game: Lost to Nuggets 113-85, Wednesday, Denver

Wizards' last game: Lost to Chicago Bulls 115-114, Wednesday, Washington

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, lost one

Wizards' last 10 games/streak: 3-7, lost one

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Guard Marco Belinelli (left hip soreness), questionable; forward Ben Moore (not with team), out; point guard Dejounte Murray (torn right anterior cruciate ligament), out.

Wizards' injury/inactive report: Forward Trevor Ariza (strained left groin), out; center Dwight Howard (back surgery), out; guard Jabari Parker (sprained left knee), out; guard John Well (left Achilles surgery), out.

GAME PREVIEW

SAN ANTONIO – No two ways about it, the Spurs are in a pickle with three games left on their regular-season schedule.

Regardless of whether the Silver and Black finish No. 7 or No. 8 in the Western Conference playoff seedings, their chances of advancing past the first round of the postseason appear remote.

For weeks, the prevailing opinion has been that San Antonio should avoid at all costs slipping to the eighth – and final – seed to dodge a potential first-round matchup with defending champion Golden State for the second year in a row.

No. 2 Denver missed a chance to tie Golden State atop the Western Conference standings Tuesday when it lost to the Warriors on the road, but the Nuggets rebounded with a 113-85 rout of the Spurs the next night at home.

While San Antonio is given a better chance in a playoff series against Denver, the Nuggets still would be heavy favorites.

The loss in Denver on Wednesday dropped the Silver and Black to the No. 8 seed, a half-game behind Oklahoma City (45-33). OKC would be seeded below San Antonio in a two-way tie because the Spurs own the tie-breaker.

San Antonio has gone 3-5 since capping a nine-game winning streak, its longest of the season, with a 111-105 home victory over Golden State on March 18.

The Silver and Black continue their last road trip of the season Saturday night against the Washington Wizards, a team they beat 132-119 on Jan. 27 at the AT&T Center.

The Spurs end their road trip at Cleveland on Sunday and close out the regular season against Dallas on Wednesday at home.

Although the Silver and Black beat Golden State twice in three meetings this season, there’s no doubt the Warriors would be heavily favored in a playoff matchup of the teams. Golden State, which swept San Antonio in the 2017 Western Conference finals, took five games to eliminate the Spurs in the first round last year.

Both of the Spurs’ victories against the Warriors this season were at home. San Antonio won the first meeting 104-92 on Nov. 18, and Golden State rolled to a 141-102 rout in Oakland, Calif., on Feb. 6.

The Silver and Black went 2-2 against Denver this season, with the home team winning each time. San Antonio won the first meeting 111-103 on the day after Christmas, but the Nuggets took the second 102-99 two nights later.

The Spurs squeezed out a 104-103 victory March 4, a month before Wednesday night’s debacle in Denver. The loss to the Nuggets came on the second night of a back-to-back for San Antonio.

As their 28-point margin of victory indicates, the Nuggets overwhelmed the Silver and Black. Denver center Nikola Jokic just missed recording a triple-double, finishing with 20 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists of the Nuggets’ season-high 41 assists. Guard Jamal Murray added 14 points and 11 assists.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was spared having to watch the blowout from the bench, getting ejected 63 seconds into the game.

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, left, argues a call during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

All-Star forward LaMarcus Aldridge and rookie guard Lonnie Walker IV each finished with 16 points to lead the San Antonio scoring. The 16 points are a season high for Walker, who has played in only 14 games this season.

Only two other Spurs, DeMar DeRozan and Davis Bertans, who finished with 11 points, scored in double figures.

The Spurs shot poorly in the loss, hitting 31 of 81 attempts for 38.3 percent and only 5 or 27 from the three-point line for 18.5 percent. They were also outrebounded 47-38. Denver shot 54 percent overall (47-87) and 36.4 percent (12-33) from beyond the arc.

San Antonio announced Thursday that it has signed 7-foot forward Donatas Motiejunas, who has spent the past two seasons in the Chinese Basketball Association.

Before going to China, Motiejunas played five seasons in the NBA with Houston and New Orleans. He averaged 7.4 points and 3.8 rebounds. Motiejunas was selected by Minnesota with the 20th overall pick in the first round of the 2011 NBA draft. He was traded to Houston on draft night.

Notable: The Spurs have three games left in their regular season, one at home and two on the road. All three are against opponents with losing records. The Silver and Black end their last road trip of the regular season in Cleveland on Sunday . . . San Antonio currently holds the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference and would play No. 1 Golden State in the first round of the playoffs if the postseason started Friday. The Spurs trail No. 7 Oklahoma City (45-33) by a half-game. San Antonio would be seeded higher than OKC in a two-way tie because they own the tiebreaker against the Thunder. OKC has four games left on its schedule, two at home and two on the road. The Thunder host Detroit (39-39) on Friday and play at Minnesota (35-43) on Sunday. OKC ends the season with a back-to-back against two of the best teams in the NBA, hosting Houston (51-28) on Tuesday and playing at Milwaukee (58-20) on Wednesday . . . The Spurs also own the tiebreaker against the No. 6 seed Los Angeles Clippers (47-32), but the Clippers lead San Antonio by two games . . . The Silver and Black are 3-5 since beating defending champion Golden State on March 18, capping a nine-game winning streak . . . San Antonio has the most consecutive seasons (20) with 45+ wins in NBA history. The Lakers are second with 15 (1976-1991) and the Celtics third with 12 (1957-69) . . . The Spurs are the only NBA team with an all-time winning record against every franchise in the league . . . They lead the series with Washington 59-33, and have won five of the last six meetings.