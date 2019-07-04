Spurs (46-34) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (19-61)

When, where: Sunday, 2 p.m., Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, Ohio

Last season: Spurs won series 2-0

All-time series record: Spurs lead 63-31

Season series: Spurs lead 1-0

Last meeting: Spurs 116, Cavs 110, March 28, AT&T Center

Spurs' last game: Beat Wizards 129-112, Friday, Washington, D.C.

Cavs' last game: Lost to Warriors 120-114, Friday, Oakland, Calif.

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, won one

Cavs' last 10 games/streak: 2-8, lost eight

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Guard Marco Belinelli (left hip soreness), questionable; forward Ben Moore (not with team), out; point guard Dejounte Murray (torn right anterior cruciate ligament), out.

Cavs' injury/inactive report: Guard Matthew Dellavedova (concussion), out; forward John Henson (left wrist surgery), out; guard/forward JR Smith (not with team), out; guard Nik Stauskas (low back contusion), questionable; center/ forward Tristan Thompson (rest), out.

GAME PREVIEW

The end of their regular season only days away, the Spurs are focused on finishing the grind with a strong kick that will give them a boost heading into the playoffs.

The Silver and Black, who end their final road trip of the season Sunday in Cleveland, are coming off a resounding 129-112 victory over the Wizards on Friday night in Washington, D.C. A win over Cleveland would give San Antonio back-to-back victories for only the second time this season.

Currently No. 8 in the Western Conference playoff seedings, the Spurs (46-34) could wind up with the No. 6 seed on tiebreakers if they finish in a three-way deadlock with the Los Angeles Clippers (47-33) and Oklahoma City (46-33). San Antonio trails the Clippers by one game and OKC by a half-game.

The Spurs would play No. 1 seed Golden State in the first round of the playoffs if the postseason started Sunday. The Warriors eliminated the Silver and Black in last year’s opening round, taking the series 4-1.

While the Spurs are looking forward to the playoffs, they know there’s still some business to take of in the final days of the regular season.

“That is what everyone plays for,” All-Star forward LaMarcus Aldridge said, referring to the postseason. “Cannot look past these last two games. Got to use them to fine-tune things and try to keep getting better.”

Blown out 113-85 in Denver on Wednesday night, San Antonio got back on track with an impressive performance in its win over the Wizards. The Spurs scored a season-high 77 points in the first half and led by 24 in the fourth quarter.

“We had 30-something assists (34), so I was real pleased with the way we shared the ball,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. “It was good.”

Jakob Poeltl, blocking a shot by Cleveland guard Jordan Clarkson, a Wagner High School grad, had three blocks in the Spurs' 116-110 win March 28.

Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

Aldridge finished with 24 points and seven rebounds for the Spurs, who got double-figure scoring from all their starters. Rudy Gay came off the bench to score 18 points, and Bryn Forbes (17), Patty Mills (17) and DeMar DeRozan (16) were right behind him.

Popovich had good things to say about Gay, who hit 7 of 9 shots, including 1 of 2 from the three-point line. He also had six rebounds, four assists and one steal.

“Rudy, he's tried to become an all-around player,” Popovich said. “He's always been sort of pigeonholed as an offensive guy, and for good reason. He can score. But he's taken on some responsibility in trying to get better at the defensive end, rebounding. And that's really pleasing.”

Aldridge also praised Gay for stepping up in a game the Spurs had to have.

“It should be that way for everyone,” Aldridge said. “We need these last three (two) to build some momentum going into the playoffs, finding some rhythm. It is definitely about focusing on the games and trying to get better.”

The Silver and Black shot 56 percent overall (51-91) and 40 percent (10-25) from the three-point line against Washington. Forbes nailed 4 of 6 shots from beyond the arc and Mills was 4 of 10.

Aldridge liked the way the Spurs moved the ball Friday night.

“Just got to focus on consistently doing it, doing it from game to game,” he said. “We got better at it tonight. It is always easier when shots go in, so just have to keep making shots. Staying positive and keep moving the ball around.”

Guard Bryn Forbes had 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals in the Spurs' 116-110 home win against the Cavaliers on March 28.

Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

DeRozan talked about the importance about finishing the season on a high note.

“You have to go out there and play extremely hard, no matter who you're playing against until the playoffs,” he said. “We have two more games (and) we can't worry about anybody else.

"We just have to worry about this next game and just keep moving on wherever we fall. Wherever we land is where we land.”

Asked how much he is looking forward to the playoffs, DeRozan said: “Playoffs is everything: exciting, fun [and] it's what everybody is waiting to see. I'm fortunate to be in that position and I think we're all excited.”

Notable: The Spurs have two games left in their regular season, one on the road and one at home. A victory in Cleveland on Sunday would give San Antonio back-to-back road wins for only the second time this season. The Spurs won at Dallas on Jan. 16 and at Minnesota two nights later . . . After playing at Cleveland on Sunday, the Silver and Black host Dallas in their finale Wednesday night . . . San Antonio currently holds the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference and would play No. 1 Golden State (55-24) in the first round of the playoffs if the postseason started Sunday. But the Silver and Black still have a shot at the No. 6 seed if they win their last two games and finish in a three-way tie with Oklahoma City (46-33) and the Los Angeles Clippers (47-33). San Antonio owns the tiebreaker against both OKC and Los Angeles . . . The Thunder have three games left on their schedule, one at home and two on the road. OKC plays at Minnesota (36-43) on Sunday at 2:30. The Thunder end the season with a back-to-back against two of the best teams in the NBA, hosting current No. 3 seed Houston (52-28) on Tuesday and playing at Milwaukee (59-21) on Wednesday. Milwaukee already has clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference . . . The Clippers lead the Spurs by one game. The Clippers play at Golden State at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, and host No. 5 Utah (49-30) in their finale Wednesday . . . San Antonio has the most consecutive seasons (20) with 45+ wins in NBA history. The Lakers are second with 15 (1976-1991) and the Celtics third with 12 (1957-69) . . . The Spurs are the only NBA team with an all-time winning record against every franchise in the league . . . They lead the series with Cleveland 63-31, and have won the last five meetings.