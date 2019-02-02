New Orleans Pelicans (23-29) vs. Spurs (31-22)

When, where: Saturday, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center

Last season: Pelicans won series 3-1

All-time series record: Spurs lead 45-18

Season series: Spurs lead 2-1

Last meeting: Spurs 126, Pelicans 114, Jan. 26, New Orleans

Pelicans' last game: Lost to Denver Nuggets 105-99, Wednesday, New Orleans

Spurs' last game: Beat Brooklyn Nets 117-114, Thursday, AT&T Center

Pelicans' last 10 games/streak: 3-7, lost one

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, won four

Pelicans' injury/inactive report: Forward/center Anthony Davis (left index finger fracture), out; forward Nikola Mirotic (right calf strain), out; guard E'Twaun Moore (knee), out; guard Elfrid Payton (ankle), out; center/forward Julius Randle (right ankle sprain), out.

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward Dante Cunningham (right ankle soreness), probable; forward Drew Eubanks (G League assignment), out; forward Chimezie Metu (G League assignment), out; forward Ben Moore (G League assignment), out; point guard Dejounte Murray (torn right anterior cruciate ligament), out; Lonnie Walker IV (G League assignment), out.

Notable: The Spurs started a run of four consecutive victories a week ago in New Orleans, and are 3-0 in a homestand that ends Saturday night with the rematch against the Pelicans . . . The Spurs start their annual Rodeo Road Trip on Monday in Sacramento. San Antonio will play eight consecutive road games before hosting the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, Feb. 27 . . . The Silver and Black have six games left before the All-Star break (Feb. 15-17), with the last five on the road . . . The Spurs are 20-8 since dropping three games below .500 with back-to-back road losses to the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 4-5 . . . San Antonio is the only NBA team with an all-time winning record against every team in the league . . . Derrick White had 26 points, six assists, and two blocks in the 117-114 win over Brooklyn on Thursday night. The last rookie/sophomore Spur with those numbers in a game: Tim Duncan in 1998. h/t Jordan Howenstine

GAME PREVIEW

SAN ANTONIO – The New Orleans Pelicans are expected to be without five of their top six scorers, including All-NBA forward/center Anthony Davis, on Saturday night when they play the Spurs at the AT&T Center.

That’s all the more reason for the Silver and Black to be wary of the Pelicans, veteran San Antonio guard Patty Mills said after Thursday night’s 117-114 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

“It’s dangerous. It’s dangerous,” Mills said. “We’ve seen firsthand when there’s internal stuff going on or trades that have happened, it tends to ignite a fire within the group (to) come out, especially on the road and prove something. So it is dangerous.

“We need to understand. It’s a game we probably need to have more importance on moving into the Rodeo Road Trip for the rest of the month. It’s definitely an important game.”

The Spurs (31-22) started a run of four consecutive wins with a 126-114 victory in New Orleans last Saturday. San Antonio leads the season series 2-1 heading into the final meeting of the regular season against the Pelicans.

Davis, who has averaged 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.6 blocks in 41 games this season, will miss Saturday’s game with a fractured left index finger. Davis shook up the Pelicans’ organization and caused a stir around the league earlier this week when he requested a trade. His contract ends after the 2019-20 season.

New Orleans has gone 2-4 in the six games since Davis was injured in a road game against Portland on Jan. 18. Center/forward Julius Randle, who is averaging 19.9 points and 9.3 rebounds, forward Nikola Mirotic (16.7 ppg, 8.3 rpg), and guards E’Twaun Moore (12.3 ppg) and guard Elfrid Payton (9.8 ppg) are also sidelined with injuries.

Spurs power forward LaMarcus Aldridge, stretching before Thursday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets, has been named an NBA All-Star seven times in his 13-year career.

Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

Guard Jrue Holiday, the team’s second-leading scorer, has taken up the slack for the Pelicans. He has started all 52 games this season, averaging 21.2 points. 4.9 rebounds and eight assists.

While New Orleans (23-29) has lost seven of its last 10 games, the Spurs have gone 20-8 since falling three games below .500 with back-to-back road losses to the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 4-5.

Second-pro Derrick White continued to impress in his first season as the Silver and Black’s starting point guard, scoring a career-high 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 3 of 4 from the three-point line. He finished with only one turnover and blocked two shots for good measure.

White was thrust into the starting lineup after Dejounte Murray sustained a season-ending knee injury in the preseason. Lauded for his poise, White has earned the respect of his coaches and teammates.

“He’s worked hard,” LaMarcus Aldridge said. “He’s paid his dues. He went G League last year and won a championship. I always talk trash to him that he’s won a ring and I haven’t. He helps this team get better. He’s making the right reads. He’s growing offensively. He’s getting to the basket, and I think he’s that difference-maker for us right now.”

Asked if he had any idea of what to expect from White when he replaced Murray in the lineup, Aldridge said: “I love DJ (Murray). He brings a different dynamic to the game. We miss him, for sure. But I’ve also liked Derrick from day one. I liked how he had pace to his game. I liked how he could pay pick-and-roll, or make the right reads, and knock down the three, so I’ve always been a fan of his.”

Spurs guard Patty Mills scored 17 points off the bench in Thursday night's 117-114 victory against the Brooklyn Nets at the AT&T Center.

Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

Aldridge recorded his 17th double-double of the season in the win over Brooklyn, finishing with 20 points and 13 rebounds. The Spurs’ 117-114 win over the Nets came only a few hours after Aldridge was named an All-Star for the seventh time in his 13-year career.

Like Mills, Aldridge talked about the importance of ending the homestand on a high note before leaving for the Rodeo Road Trip.

“The main thing I’ve been preaching is take care of the homestand,” Aldridge said. “We’ve done that so far. Just take care of business.”

The Silver and Black are 21-7 at home and 10-15 on the road this season.



