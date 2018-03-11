GAMEDAY AT A GLANCE

New Orleans Pelicans (4-4) vs. Spurs (5-2)

When, where: Saturday, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center

Last season: Pelicans won series 3-1

All-time series record: Spurs lead 43-17

Last meeting: Pelicans 122, Spurs 98, April 11, 2018, New Orleans

Pelicans’ last game: Lost to Portland Trail Blazers 132-119, Thursday, Portland, Ore.

Spurs' last game: Beat Phoenix Suns 120-90, Wednesday, Phoenix

Next Spurs home game after Saturday: vs. Orlando, Sunday, 6 p.m.

Pelicans’ injury report: Center Anthony Davis (right elbow) is questionable; forward Darius Miller (right quad) is questionable; point guard Elfrid Payton (ankle) is out; and forward Julius Randle (foot) is probable.

Spurs' injury report: Guards Dejounte Murray (right ACL), Lonnie Walker IV (right medial meniscus) and Derrick White (left heel pain) are out. Also unavailable: Forward Drew Eubanks, assigned to Spurs' G league team in Austin.

Notable: All-NBA Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge is the only NBA player with 17,000+ points and 7,000+ rebounds since he entered the league in 2006 . . . The Silver and Black have won 25 of the 30 games they've played against the Pelicans in San Antonio . . . Saturday's game will be the third in four nights for New Orleans. The stop in San Antonio will be the Pelicans' fourth outing in a five-game road trip. New Orleans has lost four in a row after starting the season 4-0.

GAME PREVIEW

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs are off to a 5-2 start and have won three in a row, but they’re not kidding themselves. They know that much work remains to be done before they become a cohesive unit.

After all, this is the same team that looked tepid in a 20-point loss at home to Indiana just 10 days ago. No, you won’t find the Silver and Black doing cartwheels as they head into their first game of the month.

New Spur DeMar DeRozan was quick to reply Friday when he was asked to put the team’s 5-2 record in perspective.

“There’s a lot we need to do, still a lot of things we need to tighten up on,” DeRozan said. “With everything being so new, so many new guys every single day learning something new, as long as we continue to grow every single game, every single practice, we’re going to be fine.”

After rolling to a 30-point rout of the Suns in Phoenix on Wednesday night, the Spurs get back to it Saturday night with a home game against the slumping New Orleans Pelicans (4-4). The Pelicans have lost four in a row.

Saturday’s game will be the front end of a rare home back-to-back for the Silver and Black.

“I was trying to figure when the last time was that I had a back-to-back at home,” DeRozan said. “I couldn’t even remember. I didn’t even know things like that happened.”

San Antonio hosts the Orlando Magic at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

After losing five players from their 2017-18 rotation in the offseason, including All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard, who was traded to the Toronto Raptors for DeRozan, the Spurs will remain a work a progress well into the season.

The team was dealt another blow when starting point guard Dejounte Murray, who earned a spot on the league’s All-Defensive team last season, blew out his right knee in the third game of the preseason. Murray will miss the entire season.

Given their situation, the Spurs have done a good job of adjusting on the fly and being steadfast in their commitment to improve, as DeRozan noted, with every single game and every single practice.

While they remain essentially “defensively challenged” – coach Gregg Popovich’s words – the Silver and Black have one of the league’s best scoring tandems in DeRozan and power forward LaMarcus Aldridge.

One of the NBA’s deadliest midrange shooters, DeRozan has gotten off to one of the best starts of his career, averaging 27.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists. All are career highs. By all accounts, his transition to the Spurs system after playing with Toronto for nine seasons has been seamless.

DeRozan has embraced the Spurs Way, and his new teammates have embraced him. More than anything, DeRozan appears happy to be in San Antonio after getting past the shock of being traded.

As his scoring average indicates, DeRozan has had no problem fitting into the Spurs’ offense.

“Spacing on the floor is great,” he said. “You know, I’ve got to give credit to my teammates, understanding where to be, how to space, when to cut, make my job a lot easier. That’s why I always try to go out there and repay them by trying to get them easy shots as well. It’s not just me doing it. Those guys help me out a lot to get them easy shots.”

DeRozan and Aldridge, a four-time All-NBA selection, have developed a synergy that’s only going to get stronger as the season moves along. Aldridge is averaging 20.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

DeRozan (25) and Aldridge (24) combined for 49 points and hit 20 of 25 shots in only three quarters in Wednesday night’s 120-90 victory against the Suns. The game marked the first time this season the Spurs held an opponent under 100 points.

While Phoenix played without injured high-scoring guard Devin Booker, the Silver and Black were tough defensively from the get-go.

“We’ve just got to build on that, no matter who we go out there and play,” DeRozan said. “As long as we go out there and play hard, we give ourselves a chance.”

Guard Patty Mills liked what he saw of the Spurs on both ends of the court, especially on defense.

“I think for the majority of the 48 minutes, we were pretty tight with how we wanted to run things, both offensively and defensively,” Mills said. “Obviously, they didn’t have their best player, but defensively we were pretty tight playing team defense, looking out for each other, and then taking individual defensive responsibilities as well.”

All-NBA center Anthony Davis has missed three of the Pelicans last four games with an elbow injury and is questionable for Saturday’s game in San Antonio.

DeRozan talked about the challenge of guarding Davis.

“He’s one of the best in this league,” DeRozan said. “It’s never just a one-man job. Definitely a team effort when you’ve got a guy like that you’ve got to go up against. If he plays, we’ve got to understand we’ve all got to lock in and make his job as hard as possible.”

© 2018 KENS