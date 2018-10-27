GAMEDAY AT A GLANCE

Los Angeles Lakers (2-3) vs. Spurs (2-2)

When, where: Saturday, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center

Last season: Lakers won series 2-0

All-time series record: Spurs lead 87-81

Last meeting: Spurs 143, Lakers 142, OT, Monday, Staples Center, Los Angeles

Lakers' last game: Beat Denver Nuggets 121-114, Thursday, Staples Center

Spurs' last game: Lost to Indiana Pacers 116-96, Wednesday, AT&T Center

Next Spurs home game: vs. Dallas Mavericks, Monday, Saturday, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center

Lakers' injury report: None reported

Spurs' injury report: Guards Dejounte Murray (right ACL), Lonnie Walker IV (right medial meniscus) and Derrick White (left heel pain) are all out.

Notable: The Lakers have won two in a row after a 0-3 start . . . L.A. point guard Rajon Rondo will be back on the court after serving a three-game suspension for his role in an altercation during the Lakers' game against the Houston Rockets on Oct. 20. Forward Brandon Ingram, who was suspended for four games, must sit out one more game before he returns. Rondo and Ingram both missed the Lakers' 143-142 overtime victory on Oct. 22 in Los Angeles . . . The Lakers beat the Suns (131-113) and Denver (121-114) on back-to-back nights after losing to the Spurs . . . The Silver and Black have the best home record in NBA history with a .747 percentage, The Lakers (.714) are second.

GAME PREVIEW

SAN ANTONIO – Even with the planet’s best player on their roster, the Los Angeles Lakers are a work in progress.

Ditto for the Spurs, who are breaking in eight new players this season after losing such stalwarts as Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker, Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green in the offseason.

LeBron James and the Lakers have won two in a row after stumbling to a 0-3 start, and the Silver and Black are holding fast at 2-2.

The longtime NBA Western Conference rivals meet for the second time in six days Saturday night at the AT&T Center, where the Spurs took a 20-point beating from the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan combined for 69 points to lead the Silver and Black to a wild 143-142 overtime road victory against the Lakers on Monday.

Aldridge hit 13 of 22 shots and finished with 37 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. DeRozan had 32 points and a career-high 14 assists.

Patty Mills came off the bench to score 12 points and hit the game-winning basket with seven seconds left in OT.

Two nights later, the Pacers nailed 17 of 32 three-pointers and raced to a 116-96 victory at the AT&T Center. After playing the Lakers, the Spurs cap their three-game homestand Monday against the Dallas Mavericks.

“It’s a process,” Aldridge said on the day after Indiana’s decisive victory. “We just have to keep putting the principles in, keep trying to get better. It’s a new group, so it takes time to build a chemistry and instill the new principles that we have here defensively. It’s going to be a process and we all have to lock in on it and be focused on it to try to get better.”

The Lakers played the Spurs without point guard Rajon Rondo and forward Brandon Ingram, both starters, for their roles in an altercation during the Lakers’ game against the Houston Rockets last Saturday. The league suspended Rondo and Ingram for three and four games, respectively, on the day after the brawl.

Saturday’s game against San Antonio will be Rondo’s first on the court since he served his suspension, but Ingram is still out. Lonzo Ball has started at point guard since Rondo’s suspension. Coach Luke Walton has not said whether he’ll stick with Ball or bring back Rondo as the starter.

Regardless of who starts, the Spurs face a formidable task Saturday night. San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said the Silver and Black are “defensively challenged, so to speak” after the lopsided loss to the Pacers. The stats back up Popovich’s assessment.

Playing tough defense has been the Spurs’ hallmark since Popovich became the team’s head coach in 1996, but any resemblance between the defensive handiwork of those teams and the 2018-19 squad would be coincidental.

San Antonio is yielding a bloated average of 122 points a game, worst in the league, and its defensive rating is last in the league.

In short, the Lakers are not exactly the team you want to play when your defense is lacking.

“Just a high-energy, up-tempo team,” Mills said, describing the Lakers after Saturday’s shootaround. “They play with a lot of pace, run downhill on offense. They look to get offensive boards and just run downhill. We’ve just got to match their energy.

“Team defensive night, obviously, with their head honcho (James) and how much attention he draws. It’s a team effort to be able to stop him. Collectively as a group, obviously we gave up a lot of points the last game (against the Lakers). We’ve just got to do a better job of defense. That’s for us to focus.”

