Spurs (43-31) vs. Charlotte Hornets (34-39)

When, where: Tuesday, 6 p.m., Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.

Last season: Spurs won series 2-0

All-time series record: Spurs lead 41-16

Season series: Hornets lead 1-0

Last meeting: Hornets 108, Spurs 93, Jan. 14, AT&T Center

Spurs' last game: Beat Celtics 115-96, Sunday, Boston

Hornets' last game: Beat Raptors 115-114, Sunday, Toronto

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 8-2, won one

Hornets' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, won three

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward Ben Moore (not with team), out; point guard Dejounte Murray (torn right anterior cruciate ligament), out.

Hornets' injury/inactive report: Forward/guard Nicolas Batum (illness), questionable; guard Joe Chealey (G League assignment), out; forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (return from concussion protocol), probable; guard J.P. Macura (G League assignment), out; Cody Zeller (left knee soreness), out.

Notable: With eight games left on their schedule, the Spurs (43-31) hold the No. 7 seed in the ultra-tight Western Conference playoff race. Oklahoma City currently holds the West's final playoff spot at No. 8. The Thunder have the same record as the Silver and Black, but San Antonio is seeded higher because it owns the tiebreaker against OKC. Sacramento (36-37) is No. 9 and trails the Spurs and Thunder by 6.5 games . . . The magic number for San Antonio to make the playoffs is three. Any combination of Spurs wins and Sacramento losses totaling three sends the Silver and Black to the postseason for the 22nd straight year, which would tie the NBA record. Sacramento plays the Spurs on Sunday at the AT&T Center . . . After playing Charlotte on Tuesday, San Antonio starts a three-game homestand Thursday against Cleveland. Manu Ginobili's jersey will be retired in a ceremony after the game . . . The Silver and Black would play No. 2 seed Denver in the first round of the playoffs if the postseason started Tuesday . . . San Antonio has four games left at home and four on the road . . . The Spurs are the only NBA team with an all-time winning record against every franchise in the league. They lead the series with Charlotte 41-16. The Hornets lead the season series 1-0.

GAME PREVIEW

Things didn’t go so well for the Spurs the last time they played the Charlotte Hornets.

After saluting former Spur Tony Parker with a video tribute in an emotional ceremony before the game, the Silver and Black took the floor and laid an egg. Led by Kemba Walker, who torched the Spurs for 33 points, the Hornets promptly raced to a 108-93 victory on Jan. 14 at the AT&T Center.

Charlotte, which hosts San Antonio on Tuesday night, broke out of a three-game skid with the win and the Spurs dropped back-to-back outings for the first time in more than a month.

Ten weeks later, the Spurs are in the midst of trying to lock down a playoff berth. Currently the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference race, San Antonio has eight regular-season games left – four at home and four on the road.

The Silver and Black’s magic number to clinch a playoff spot is three. Any combination of San Antonio wins and Sacramento losses totaling three would send the Spurs to the postseason for the 22nd straight year, tying the NBA record.

Oklahoma City holds the West’s final spot at No. 8, and Sacramento is No. 9. OKC has the same record as San Antonio, but the Spurs are seeded higher because they own the tiebreaker against the Thunder. Sacramento (36-37) trails San Antonio and OKC by 6.5 games.

The Spurs looked impressive in stopping a two-game skid Sunday with a 115-96 road win over Boston, but the Hornets (34-39) hardly will be a pushover. Charlotte is No. 10 in the Eastern Conference race, but trails No. 8 Miami by only two games.

Spurs point guard Derrick White scored 18 points and dished out seven assists in a 108-93 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 14 at the AT&T Center.

Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

Parker won four NBA championships in 17 seasons as San Antonio’s starting point guard before he signed with Charlotte last July.

All-Star forward LaMarcus Aldridge carried the Silver and Black in their decisive win against the Celtics, finishing with 48 points and 13 rebounds. Aldridge, 33, is the first Spur since David Robinson to score 48-plus points in a regular season game, according to Basketball Reference. Aldridge finished with 56 points in a double-overtime home win against OKC on Jan. 10.

Robinson scored 48-plus points twice during the 1993-94 season, putting up 48 at home against Sacramento and 71 on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers. Robinson averaged 21.1 points and 10.6 rebounds during a 14-year career that landed him in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Although the Celtics took on San Antonio without two of their best players, Al Horford and Jayson Tatum, both out with injuries, Aldridge had a stellar game by any measure.

“We did a good job,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “Obviously two of their best players weren’t there, so that’s always tough for a team when that happens. We’ve been in the situation before and it’s difficult. But, you know, it’s the NBA and you’ve still got to come and play.”

The game marked the seventh time Aldridge has reached the 40-point plateau in his career. He has 27 double-doubles this season.

“It was just one of those nights,” Aldridge said. “My shot felt good. I looked up and saw that I had 48 and it was like aw man . . . My teammates were finding me. I was just trying to take the shots that I was feeling were good.”

Boston Celtics' Marcus Morris (13) defends against San Antonio Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Sunday, March 24, 2019 (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

AP

A seven-time All-Star, Aldridge has averaged 21.3 points, 9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.3 blocks in 73 games this season. He is shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 85.5 percent from the free-throw line.

Aldridge was 20 of 31 from the field against the Celtics, tying his career high for made field goals. He had 25 points in the first half. The 48 points he dropped in Beantown are the most he’s ever scored in a road game during his 13-year career.

Despite their losing record, the Hornets have done this season what the Silver and Black couldn’t – beat No. 2 Toronto in Canada. Jeremy Lamb stunned the Raptors on Sunday when he banked a half-court shot at the buzzer, giving Charlotte a 115-114 victory.

Coached by former Spurs assistant coach James Borrego, who is in his first season with Charlotte, the Hornets have won three in a row going into the rematch with San Antonio.