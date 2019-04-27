Spurs-Denver Nuggets first-round playoff series at a glance

(Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)

Game 1: Spurs 101, Nuggets 96, Saturday, Denver

Game 2: Nuggets 114, Spurs 105, Tuesday, Denver

Game 3: Spurs 118, Nuggets 108, Thursday, San Antonio

Game 4: Nuggets 117, Spurs 103, Saturday, San Antonio

Game 5: Nuggets 108, Spurs 90, Tuesday, Denver

Game 6: Spurs 120, Nuggets 103, Thursday, San Antonio

Game 7: Spurs at Nuggets, Saturday, 9 p.m. (Central time)

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs played Game 6 of their first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets as if it were Game 7, pulling out all the stops and raising their game at both ends of the court.

The paramount question now is can the Silver and Black play Game 7 with the same grit and tenacity they demonstrated in Game 6?

“We’re ready for it,” forward Rudy Gay said after breaking out of a shooting slump with 19 points in the Spurs’ 120-103 victory over the Nuggets in Game 6 on Thursday at the AT&T Center. “We’re ready for whatever. They’re (Nuggets) hungry. They want to get to the second round. We want to get to the second round.

“We just want it a little bit more. I hope so. We’re going to bring it. The games that we lost (in the series), we felt like we gave away. We just have to come ready to go mentally.”

Game 7 of the best-of-seven series is at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Pepsi Center in Denver, where the Nuggets went a league-best 34-7 during the regular season. San Antonio won the series opener in Denver, but the teams traded victories before the Nuggets took Games 4 and 5 to go up 3-2.

“I think it’s going to be an all-out brawl,” Spurs center Jakob Poeltl said. “They’re going to come in ready and we’re going to come in ready. It might be the little things that decide that game. We’ve just got to come in with the right mindset.”

Saturday night’s winner advances to play the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference semifinals. The Spurs carried some extra luggage when they boarded their flight to Denver on Friday.

“We're packing for a week,” Gay said. “We're trying to go to Portland after this. We're confident and we're ready to go."

Since the NBA implemented the shot clock at the start of the 1954-55 season, home teams are 101-27 in Game 7. Despite the odds, the Spurs like their chances of pulling out a win on the road.

Point guard Derrick White was succinct when he was asked if he thinks the Spurs can muster up another great effort Saturday night.

“We need to,” White said. “It’s win or go home.”

After back-to-back losses, the Spurs took control of Game 6 on Thursday with a 20-4 run at the start of the fourth quarter that put them up by 20 with 6:17 left. The Silver and Black, ahead 34-24 after one quarter and 54-50 at the half, led 90-85 going into the final period.

The Nuggets lost despite getting a monster game from center Nikola Jokic, who finished with a career-high 43 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Tormenting the Silver and Black with his shooting and inside game, Jokic nailed 19 of 30 field-goal attempts.

“He played great tonight,” Poeltl said of Jokic after Game 6. “He did his thing, that’s for sure. I think we answered that with a team effort. We had a lot of guys coming in and putting up big points, contributing in different ways, not only on the offensive end. On defense, we had a lot of their guys under their averages, so that was good.”

Denver made 60 of 145 three-pointers in the first five games of the series, but hit just 6 of 24 in Game 6 against a Spurs defense that doubled-team Jokic less and focused more on running the Nuggets off the three-point line.

Spurs All-Star forward LaMarcus Aldridge recorded his third triple-double in the playoff series against the Nuggets in Game 6 on Thursday night, finishing with a team-high 26 points and 10 rebounds.

Photo by Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to KENS5.com

Denver has hit 44.3 percent of its shots from beyond the arc in the series, but has made only 33.3 percent in its three losses. The Nuggets shot just 25 percent (6-24) from the three-point line in Game 6. Meanwhile, the Spurs made 10 of 24 attempts (41.7 percent) from long distance.

Asked what the Silver and Black did differently in their defensive rotations in Game 6, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich kept it simple: “We just worked at it.”

The Spurs will have to work even harder on Saturday night.

“It’s going to be a dogfight,” All-Star forward LaMarcus Aldridge said. “Back at their house, they play way more confident. They make a lot more shots. The ball is going to move a lot, so it’s just going to be a dogfight for sure.”

Aldridge, who led San Antonio with 26 points, and guard DeMar DeRozan (25) combined for 51 points on 22-of-34 shooting. DeRozan was especially efficient, making 12 of 16 field-goal attempts. Aldridge also finished with 10 rebounds to record his third double-double of the series.

DeRozan scored 18 of his 25 points in the second half, nailing 9 of 10 shots. He carried the Spurs in the third quarter with 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting. The Silver and Black fed off DeRozan's big third period to take control of the game with a 20-4 run to start the fourth quarter.

Jokic also stepped up in the third period, scoring 17 of his 27 second-half points in the quarter when he nailed 8 of 9 shots.

Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan, shooting over Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, scored 25 points on 12-of-16 shooting and dished out seven assists in Game 6 on Thursday night at the AT&T Center.

Photo by Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to KENS5.com

While Denver is the youngest team in the NBA playoffs and San Antonio is in the postseason for the 22nd consecutive year, DeRozan, Patty Mills and Marco Belinelli are the only Spurs who have played in a Game 7.

DeRozan was asked after Game 6 how the younger players on the Spurs’ roster should approach Game 7.

“Like we approached it tonight – eager and desperate, but under control,” he said. “Understanding what needs to be done and playing with smarts. It’s fun. You have to just go out there and have fun.

“You can lean on experience, but we’ve got to come ready mentally more than anything. It’s going to be tough. We can’t get caught up in the crowd. We’ve got to understand it’s us versus them. Everything is against us. Go out there, play free, play smart and just be ready.”

The Spurs are 3-3 in Game 7s under Popovich, who became their coach 18 games into the 1996-97 season. Denver coach Michael Malone has never coached in a Game 7.

The last time it played in a Game 7, San Antonio lost to the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the 2015 playoffs. The Silver and Black are only the sixth No. 7 seed in NBA history to force a Game 7 against a No. 2 seed in a first-round series. A No. 7 seed has defeated a No. 2 seed only five times in such a matchup.