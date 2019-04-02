Spurs (32-22) vs. Sacramento Kings (27-25)

When, where: Monday, 9 p.m., Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, Calif.

Last season: Spurs won 4-0

All-time series record: Spurs lead 120-56

Season series: Kings lead 1-0

Last meeting: Kings 104, Spurs 99, Nov. 12, Sacramento

Spurs' last game: Beat New Orleans Pelicans 113-108, Saturday, AT&T Center

Kings' last game: Beat Philadelphia 76ers 115-108, Saturday, Sacramento

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 7-3, won five

Kings' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, won two

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward Dante Cunningham (right ankle soreness), probable; forward Drew Eubanks (G League assignment), out; forward Ben Moore (G League assignment), out; point guard Dejounte Murray (torn right anterior cruciate ligament), out; point guard Derrick White (right heel soreness), out.

Kings' injury/inactive report: None reported

Notable: The Spurs had won 14 straight against the Kings, including seven in a row at Sacramento, before losing the only previous meeting of the season at the Golden 1 Center in November . . . After playing the Kings, the Silver and Black have a back-to-back against reigning NBA champion Golden State and Portland on Wednesday and Thursday . . . The Spurs will play eight consecutive road games during annual Rodeo Road Trip, with five scheduled before the All-Star Game on Feb. 17. The Silver and Black have gone on an extended road trip each year since 2003 to make room at the AT&T Center for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, scheduled Feb. 7-24 this year . . . The Spurs are the only NBA team with an all-time winning record against every team in the league.

GAME PREVIEW

Mention “rodeo road trip” to any Spurs fan and chances are good they’ll know what you’re talking about. It’s not a stretch to say it’s become as big a part of the Silver and Black’s lore as the “Memorial Day Miracle.”

Every year since 2003, the Silver and Black have gone on an extended road trip in February to make way at the AT&T Center for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

For the Spurs, the long trip has become a rite of winter that gives the team an opportunity to bond before starting the stretch run of the season. The trek could be even more important in that regard to this season’s team, which has nine new players and four new starters.

“We’ve always looked forward to the rodeo road trip because it’s a time where they have fewer distractions and have to depend on themselves more than ever,” coach Gregg Popovich said before Saturday’s game against New Orleans. “It’s kind of like being in a fox hole together. Win or lose, it’s always a good experience because you learn more about each other.”

The Spurs (32-22) begin their 17th annual rodeo road trip Monday night against the Sacramento Kings (27-25). Starting point guard Derrick White will miss the game with a sore right heel.

Popovich has grown to like the long trip.

“I enjoy it,” Popovich said. “I enjoy just getting out of town for a while and watching the guys on their own. You know, eating together, trying to figure out whether we need shootarounds, or what combinations are going to work best, or who hangs with who. You know, all those little things.”

Spurs guard Marco Belinelli scored 17 points in Saturday night's 113-108 win over the Pelicans, hitting 7 of 10 shots, including 3 of 6 from the three-point line.

Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

The Silver and Black will play eight consecutive road games before hosting the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 27. As usual, the All-Star break falls during the trip.

San Antonio plays five games before the All-Star Game, scheduled Feb. 17 in Charlotte, N.C. After facing Sacramento, the Spurs play at Golden State (Wednesday), Portland (Thursday), Utah (Saturday), and Memphis (Feb. 12) before resuming the trip in Toronto on Feb 22. They cap the trip with a back-to-back against the New York Knicks (Feb. 24) and Brooklyn (Feb. 25).

“I had a hard time packing,” first-year Spur DeMar DeRozan said. “I’m looking forward to it, bonding. There’s a lot of things you can come up with. It’s fun.”

The Silver and Black have fared well on the rodeo trip, going 96-43 and finishing above .500 in 14 of the 16 previous years. They didn’t have a losing record until 2015, when they ended the trip 4-5.

The Spurs went 2-4 last year. Still, veteran forward Rudy Gay, who was in his first season with the team, saw the benefits of the long trip.

“You build camaraderie,” Gay said. “Everybody knows the Spurs. We do our dinners. We go out, we talk, we chop it up. On the court, we figure out how to win games.”

Thrust into the lineup after Dejounte Murray sustained a season-ending knee injury in the preseason, White has improved steadily throughout the season. He took his game to a new level in January, averaging 15.3 points and shooting nearly 60 percent in January.

“I don’t know if it’s appropriate to say he’s overachieved because that kind of takes it away like he’s not that good,” Popovich said. “That sort of thing, like he’s only this and he’s playing like this. That’s not really true. We’re learning about him and who he is, more than anything. We’ve always seen the demeanor. That’s always been good. You could see that he had a knack for finding open people. It was always a confidence thing, I think.

“He wasn’t a big-time player from a big-time program or anything like that. He started out at Division II. As he’s gained confidence, his game has become better and better. And as I’ve said before, we would be lost without him because he’s taken over that point position, not really being a point guard historically, so we have nothing but high praise for what he’s done.”