Detroit Pistons (29-30) vs. Spurs (33-29)

When, where: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center

Last season: Series tied 1-1

All-time series record: Spurs lead 57-34

Season series: Spurs lead 1-0

Last meeting: Spurs 119, Pistons 107, Jan. 7, Detroit

Pistons' last game: Beat Pacers 113-109, Monday, Detroit

Spurs' last game: Lost to Nets 101-85, Monday, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Pistons' last 10 games/streak: 8-2, won three

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 3-7, lost three

Pistons' injury/inactive report: Not yet submitted

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward Drew Eubanks (G League assignment), out; forward Ben Moore (G League assignment), out; point guard Dejounte Murray (torn right anterior cruciate ligament), out; guard Lonnie Walker (G League assignment), out.

Notable: The Spurs are eighth in the Western Conference standings, one game behind the No. 6 Los Angeles Clippers (34-28) and one game ahead of Sacramento (31-29) for the last playoff spot in the West. If the postseason started Wednesday, the Silver and Black would play defending champion Golden State . . . Detroit, which has won eight of its last 10 games, is seventh in the Eastern Conference standings . . . San Antonio has 20 games left in the regular season, 12 at home and eight on the road . . . The Spurs went 1-7 in their annual rodeo road trip, so called because the team leaves the AT&T Center for an extended period each February to make room for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. The 1-7 record is the Silver and Black's worst in the 17-year history of the rodeo trip . . . The Silver and Black won five straight before starting this year's RRT . . . Wednesday's matchup with Detroit is the start of a three-game home stand for San Antonio, which plays Oklahoma City on Saturday and Denver on Monday.

GAME PREVIEW

SAN ANTONIO – For years, the Spurs used their annual rodeo road trip to sharpen their game and build momentum for the stretch run of the regular season.

But for the second consecutive year, the Silver and Black finished the extended trip with a losing record.

This year’s 1-7 mark is the worst in the 17-year history of the rodeo road trip, so called because the Spurs play away from the AT&T Center for most of February to make way for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

The Silver and Black won five straight at home before losing the first four games of the RRT. They pulled out a one-point victory in Memphis in their last game before the All-Star break, but then came three consecutive losses to the Toronto Raptors (120-117), New York Knicks (130-118) and Brooklyn Nets (101-85).

The Spurs (33-29) will play their first game at home in nearly a month when they meet the Detroit Pistons (29-30) on Wednesday night. The clash will start a three-game home stand for San Antonio, which plays Oklahoma City on Saturday and Denver on Monday.

The Silver and Black beat Detroit 119-107 in their first meeting Jan. 7 at the AT&T Center, but the Pistons have been hot lately. They beat Indiana 113-99 Monday in Detroit for their third straight win and seventh in eight games.

DeMar DeRozan flirted with a triple-double in the Spurs' 119-107 road win over the Pistons on Jan. 7, finishing with 26 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

The Silver and Black and the Pistons are both battling to remain in playoff contention. San Antonio is eighth in the Western Conference standings and Detroit is seventh in the East.

After eight consecutive road games, the Spurs couldn’t get back home fast enough.

“Going home doesn’t guarantee wins,” forward/center LaMarcus Aldridge said. “We have to keep working at it. I thought we played better defense tonight. Gave up 101 (points). In this league that we play in now, that’s pretty good.

"We didn’t make any shots and we just didn’t put together a whole run, make some buckets. They made some tough threes and we had some turnovers. Got to keep working at it and try to get better.”

Aldridge led the Silver and Black with 26 points and 10 rebounds, and DeMar DeRozan finished with 23 points. Aldridge and DeRozan each addressed the mindset of the team after going through a road grind that netted only one victory.

“Guys are not happy – frustrated, want to win, want to do the things to win,” Aldridge said. “It’s on us. No one is going to save us. We have to figure out ourselves and try to be better and go try to get a win.”

Spurs guard Bryn Forbes, who scored 15 points in the 119-107 road win over the Pistons on Jan. 7, has started in all 62 of the team's games this season.

Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

DeRozan said the frustration level is “definitely high” for the Spurs, who dropped to 11-22 on the road with the loss to the Nets. San Antonio is 22-7 at home.

“You’re a competitor and you want to win,” he said. “Sucks when you go out on the road and, like you said, 1-7 on this road trip – sucks. We have an opportunity to go back home, kind of regroup, find ourselves again, get our confidence back and take advantage of the next 20 games.”

The loss in Brooklyn came one night after the Spurs lost to the lowly New York Knicks, who were 11-48 and had lost 18 consecutive home games. But the Knicks schooled their visitors from Texas, shooting 51 percent and knocking down 16 three-pointers. San Antonio’s defense was atrocious, yielding 130 points for the eighth time this season.

Coach Gregg Popovich called his team’s defensive performance “pathetic,” but was heartened by what he saw in the loss to the Nets. The Spurs played well enough defensively to give themselves a chance to win, but their offensive game deserted them. San Antonio made only 4 of 24 three-pointers and finished with a season-low 85 points.

“On the road, 4-for-24 is not going to get it done from the three-point line,” Popovich said. “That poor shooting is always going to be a problem. It got us tonight but I’m actually pleased with the game. I was angry after the game last night (against the Knicks). I’m very pleased about this game because we held a good team to 101 points. If we continue to do that, we’ll be in good shape.”

The Spurs held the Nets 11 points under their season average.

“I thought we communicated a lot better tonight and switching back and forth between the man and the zone defense was really good,” Popovich said of the team’s defense. “As I’ve said, if we can hold somebody to 101 points we’ll be in great shape. You have a night once in a while where you shoot like this.

“Coming in, we were one of the best three-point shooting teams in the league, but tonight it was awful. That happens but that doesn’t bother me. I don’t think about it. I think about the effort we put out last night, which wasn’t good. Everybody busted their butts tonight and I feel great. I can sleep.”

DeRozan and Aldridge said playing at home will be a good tonic for the Spurs.

“Definitely,” DeRozan said. “Playing at home definitely does a lot for you, especially going back to our home court, where we haven’t been in a while. I think we need that.”

The Spurs have 20 games left on their schedule, 12 at home and eight on the road. Can they bounce back after losing seven of their last eight games.

Can the Silver and Black move on from the difficult road trip?

“For sure, we want to,” Aldridge said. “It’s too dramatic to erase. You have to try to learn from it – try to see the good things and the bad things, try to build from it.”