Spurs (33-27) vs. Brooklyn (31-30)

When, where: Monday, 6:30 p.m., Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Last season: Spurs won series 2-0

All-time series record: Spurs lead 71-21

Season series: Spurs lead 1-0

Last meeting: Spurs 117, Nets 114, Jan. 31, AT&T Center

Spurs' last game: Lost to Knicks 130-118, Sunday, New York

Nets' last game: Beat Hornets 117-115, Saturday, Charlotte, N.C.

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 4-6, lost two

Nets' last 10 games/streak: 4-6, won one

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward Drew Eubanks (G League assignment), out; forward Ben Moore (G League assignment), out; point guard Dejounte Murray (torn right anterior cruciate ligament), out; guard Lonnie Walker (G League assignment), out.

Nets' injury/inactive report: Spencer Dinwiddie (torn ligaments, right thumb), out; guard/forward Dzanan Musa (G League assignment), out; guard/forward Theo Pinson (G League assignment), out; forward/center Alan Williams (G League assignment), out.

Notable: The Spurs are seventh in the Western Conference standings, one game behind No. 6 Utah (33-26). If the playoffs started Monday, the Silver and Black would play No. 2 seed Denver . . . San Antonio has 21 games left in the regular season, 12 at home and nine on the road . . . Monday night's game against the Nets caps the Spurs' annual rodeo trip, so called because the team leaves the AT&T Center for an extended period each February to make room for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. The Silver and Black are 1-6 on this year's trip . . . The Spurs are the only NBA team with an all-time winning record against every team in the league . . . The Silver and Black have shot over 60 percent from beyond the arc while making 10+ threes in five games this season. Only one team in NBA history has had more in a single season, the 1995-96 Miami Heat (7).

GAME PREVIEW

So where do the Spurs go from here?

One day after getting schooled by the lowly New York Knicks, the Silver and Black must pick up the pieces and play the Brooklyn Nets in the last game of their annual rodeo road trip Monday night.

The Knicks beat the Spurs 130-118 on Sunday, snapping an 18-game home losing streak. It was such a big victory for the Knicks that actor Samuel L. Jackson announced the final score to Spike Lee from on stage at the Academy Awards. Lee is one of the Knicks’ most ardent fans.

For the Spurs, it was just another indignity in a season that has prompted questions about whether this is the year they miss the playoffs after 21 consecutive postseason appearances.

As has happened so often this season, the Silver and Black scored enough points to give themselves a chance to win. But their porous defense did them in again.

The Spurs, who allowed 130 points for the eighth time this season, have yielded an average of 125.3 points per game while going 1-6 during the extended rodeo trip. They play their first home game in nearly a month on Wednesday, taking on the Detroit Pistons.

All-Star forward/center LaMarcus Aldridge is averaging 20.7 points and 8.9 rebounds in his fourth season with the Spurs.

Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich called his team’s defensive performance “pathetic” after the game. He had good reason to be upset.

"We played very soft in the first half," Popovich said. "The only reason we stayed in the game is because our subs came out, showed some physicality, showed some effort, and cut 20 points down to 10. We just couldn’t get it below that.

"That group gets credit for playing and doing their job the way they should. Other than that it was a pathetic performance defensively. The Knicks had something to do with it. They were physical. They did a good job.”

The Knicks shot 51 percent and knocked down 16 three-pointers against the tepid Spurs’ defense.

Damyean Dotson led New York with 27 points, while Kevin Knox, Emmanuel Mudiay and Dennis Smith Jr. each scored 19. Smith also had 13 assists and Knox finished with 10 rebounds. The Knicks even got a big boost from rookie Mitchell Robinson, who had 15 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocked shots.

DeMar DeRozan finished with 32 points and nine rebounds to lead the Spurs, who also got 18 points from LaMarcus Aldridge. Bryn Forbes (15), Jakob Poeltl (12) and Rudy Gay (10) also scored in double figures.

DeRozan was asked what the Spurs must do to improve their defense.

"Everything," he said. "Everything defensively. Myself, the team. We need to fix everything. We suck defensively. We have to take more pride in that. We didn't shoot the ball well from the three, but we still scored 118 points. That should be enough to get wins. But we allowed too much and gave them too many points.”

San Antonio played without point guard Derrick White, who was available after returning to the lineup in Friday night’s 120-117 loss in Toronto after missing the previous five games with a sore right heel. Popovich decided to rest White on the first night of the back-to-back, but White is expected to play Monday night.

White scored a career-high 26 points in the Spurs’ 117-114 win over the Nets on Jan. 31 in San Antonio. The Silver and Black have won the last seven games in the series since a 95-93 overtime loss in Brooklyn on Dec. 3, 2014.

The Spurs have 21 games left on their schedule, 12 at home and nine on the road. Wednesday’s game against Detroit will be the first of three in a row at the AT&T Center for the Silver and Black, who play Oklahoma City and Denver on Monday.

Brooklyn is sixth in the Eastern Conference standings, 1½ games ahead of No. 7 Detroit. D’Angelo Russell is coming off an outstanding performance in the Nets’ 117-115 road victory against Charlotte on Saturday. He led Brooklyn with 40 points, tying his career high. Russell hit 14 of 31 shots, made six three-pointers and dished out seven assists.