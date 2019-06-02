Spurs (32-23) vs. Golden State Warriors (37-15)

When, where: Wednesday, 9:30 p.m., Oracle Arena, Oakland, Calif.

TV: KENS 5, 9:30 p.m.

Last season: Warriors won 3-1

All-time series record: Spurs lead 108-60

Season series: Spurs lead 1-0

Last meeting: Spurs 104, Warriors 92, Nov. 18, AT&T Center

Spurs' last game: Lost to Kings 127-112, Monday, Sacramento

Warriors' last game: Beat Los Angeles Lakers 115-101, Saturday, Oakland, Calif.

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 7-3, lost one

Warriors' last 10 games/streak: 9-1, won one

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward LaMarcus Aldridge (load management), out; guard DeMar DeRozan (load management), out; forward Drew Eubanks (G League assignment), out; forward Ben Moore (G League assignment), out; point guard Dejounte Murray (torn right anterior cruciate ligament), out; point guard Derrick White (right heel soreness), out.

Warriors' injury/inactive report: Center Damian Jones (left pectoral surgery), out.

Notable: Wednesday night's game will be broadcast by KENS 5, the official TV station of the San Antonio Spurs . . . The game against the Warriors is the first of two back-to-backs on the rodeo road trip for the Spurs, who play at Portland on Thursday. The Silver and Black end the eight-game trip against the New York Knicks (Feb. 24) and Brooklyn Nets (Feb. 25) . . . Golden State has won the last two NBA titles and three of the last four . . . The Warriors are first in the Western Conference standings, a half-game ahead of Denver. The Spurs are tied for fifth with Houston . . . The Spurs play four more games before the All-Star break . . . The Spurs have gone on an extended road trip each year since 2003 to make room at the AT&T Center for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, scheduled Feb. 7-24 this year . . . The Silver and Black are the only NBA team with an all-time winning record against every team in the league . . . Spurs forward Davis Bertans has made 101 three-pointers this season. It's the first time in his three-year career that he has reached the century mark from long distance. h/t Jordan Howenstine

GAME PREVIEW

To borrow from legendary Texas football coach Darrell Royal, the Spurs are going to have some empty saddles in their ranks Wednesday night when they play reigning NBA champion Golden State in the second game of their annual rodeo road trip.

Already down a starter with point guard Derrick White sidelined with a sore heel for the second game in a row, the Silver and Black will be without leading scorers LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan as well. Aldridge and DeRozan lead the team in rebounding and assists, respectively.

The club has listed Aldridge and DeRozan as out for the game, citing “load management.” Considering Wednesday’s game is the front of a back-to-back, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is presumably resting the dynamic duo.

Facing the talent-laden Warriors would be a challenge under any circumstances, but playing them on their court with a shorthanded team is, well, one heck of a mountain to climb.

The Silver and Black lead the season series with Golden State 1-0, beating the Warriors 104-92 on Nov. 18 at the AT&T Center. Golden State played without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, who were both sidelined with injuries.

Aldridge had a double-double that night, finishing with 24 points and 18 rebounds. DeRozan and Rudy Gay scored 20 and 19 points, respectively.

The Warriors (37-15) lead the Western Conference and are a half-game ahead of Denver. The Spurs (32-23) are sixth in the West, just percentage points behind the Houston Rockets (31-22).

Spurs forward Rudy Gay, going in for a rim-rattling dunk in a 104-92 home win over the Warriors on Nov. 18, finished the game with 19 points.

Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

San Antonio had won five straight before opening the rodeo road trip with a 127-112 loss to the much-improved Sacramento Kings, who are 2-0 against the Silver and Black this season. White had played 45 games in a row before sitting out the loss to the Kings.

DeRozan got back on track with a highly efficient scoring night, finishing with a team-high 24 points on 10 of 15 shooting. Aldridge just missed logging another double-double, scoring 22 points and grabbing nine rebounds. The Spurs had four other players score in double figures, but the team’s defense simply couldn’t string together enough stops to beat the hot Kings.

Sacramento shot 55.6 percent from the field, hitting 50 of 90 attempts. The Kings also were better than at the Spurs at the three-point line, shooting 40.6 percent (13-32).

“I thought the Kings played great,” Popovich said. “If you don’t shoot it from three well, you had better play good D to keep in the ball game. But they killed us in transition. Our transition defense was really poor. That’s about a bad combination. No transition defense and not making threes. That’s basically the ballgame.”

The Silver and Black made 9 of 32 three-pointers (28.1 percent) and shot 42.9 percent overall (42-98).

“We missed a lot of easy shots,” DeRozan said. “We didn’t have a rhythm all game and you can tell their comfort level was all the way on the 10. Making shots in transition, they had wit going and we didn’t.”

The Spurs had won 14 straight against Sacramento before this season, but the Kings are no longer the doormat they’ve been in the past.

“I don’t know, I couldn’t pinpoint it, but you have to give them credit,” DeRozan said. “They are a talented young team. They go out there, play extremely hard, go out there and have fun. When you play against a group of guys like that, when their confidence is high, outcomes like this happen, no matter who they’re playing against.”

The sledding only will get tougher for the Spurs on Wednesday night. Golden State has won 12 of its last 13, with the loss coming at home last week at Philadelphia. The Warriors got back on track with a 115-101 home victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

San Antonio plays at Portland on Thursday. The Trail Blazers (32-21) are fourth in the West standings.