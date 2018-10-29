SAN ANTONIO —

GAMEDAY AT A GLANCE

When, where: Monday, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center

Last season: Spurs won series 3-1

All-time series record: Spurs lead 108-68

Last meeting: Spurs 98, Mavs 96, Dec. 16, 2017, AT&T Center

Mavs last game: Lost to Utah Jazz 113-104, Sunday, Dallas

Spurs' last game: Beat Los Angeles Lakers 110-106, Saturday, AT&T Center

Next Spurs home game: vs. New Orleans, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Mavs' injury report: Guard/forward Luka Doncic (low back soreness), is questionable, and guard Devin Harris (left hamstring strain) and forward Dirk Nowitzki (left ankle surgery) are out.

Spurs' injury report: Guards Dejounte Murray (right ACL), Lonnie Walker IV (right medial meniscus) and Derrick White (left heel pain) are out.

Notable: No other player in Spurs history has scored more points in his first five games with the franchise than DeMar DeRozan, who has 136. DeRozan eclipsed the Spurs record of 115 points, set by Hall of Famer David Robinson in his rookie season (1989-90). Willie Anderson (96), Terry Cummings (96) and George Gervin (95) round out the top five . . . Gregg Popovich is the first coach in NBA history to reach 1,200 career victories with one team. Pop has been the Spurs' coach since early in the 1996-97 season . . . Bryn Forbes is the first San Antonio starting point guard to open the season with five consecutive double-figure scoring games since Tony Parker in 2013-14...Mavs center DeAndre Jordan has had a double-double game in all six of Dallas' games this season. He had a career-high nine assists in Sunday night's home loss to the Utah Jazz.

GAME PREVIEW

While the 2018-19 Spurs remain a work in progress, they already have done something last season’s team didn’t do: Beat the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers went 3-0 against the Silver and Black in 2017-18, sweeping San Antonio for the first time since the 1997-98 season, Tim Duncan’s first with the Spurs.

The Silver and Black, who end a three-game home stand Monday night against the Dallas Mavericks, are 2-0 in their season series with the Lakers. San Antonio is coming off a 110-106 win over L.A. on Saturday night in their second meeting in six days. The Spurs beat the Lakers 143-142 in a triple-overtime thriller last Monday in L.A.

All-NBA guard DeMar DeRozan almost had a triple-double in Saturday’s game, finishing with 30 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists. He also had two steals and one blocked shot.

The Spurs trailed by as many as 14 points and didn’t lead until DeRozan rebounded his own missed shot and scored under the basket, putting S.A. on top 93-91 with 10:04 left.

“It’s big,” DeRozan said of the Silver and Black’s comeback. “This is our fifth game of the season. You have to kind of enjoy it because these are the beginning stages, and as long as we understand we’re going to continue to get better, we’re going to continue to keep building and building.

“It gives you a lot of faith. I’m looking forward to the next game because we know how much better we need to be and how much better we want to be.”

For years, the Spurs have talked about the importance of “pounding the rock.” With the team in transition after losing five players from its rotation last year, including All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard, that mantra has become more important than ever this season.

"We have to continue pushing and keep pushing the rock," forward Rudy Gay said. "Obviously, we've already had some tough losses this season. It's not easy. We're learning a lot about ourselves. I'm just glad we're doing it early."

The Lakers led 60-54 at intermission Saturday night but were held to 46 points in the second half. They scored just 18 in the pivotal third quarter.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who said his team was “defensively challenged” after taking a 20-point beating at home from the Indians Pacers last Wednesday, liked what he saw in the second half of Saturday.

“That sort of thing is what we are used to,” Popovich said of the Silver and Black’s second-half defense. “That’s really the first time this year that we have done that. But if that can become a habit, we are going to have an opportunity to win a lot of games.”

Gay hit an 11-foot turnaround jumper with 1:34 remaining to put the Silver and Black ahead by eight (106-98), but the Lakers scored five straight points to pull within one. with 37.1 seconds left. DeRozan stepped up after Jason Hart’s three-pointer made it 106-105, hitting a 16-point jumper to put the Spurs up 108-105 with 15.9 seconds remaining.

Hart made 1 of 2 free throws with 3.5 seconds left to make it a two-point game, but Pau Gasol sealed San Antonio’s victory by making two freebies with 2.4 seconds remaining.

The Spurs will face a Mavericks team coming off a 113-104 loss to the Utah Jazz in Dallas. Gay said it’s “very important” that the Silver and Black build on the momentum from Saturday night’s victory.

“We don’t want to be one of those teams, obviously, that have the big win and lose a couple and then have another big win. That’s not us. That hasn’t been the Spurs in 20 years. I think we have to continue to build on our wins and our losses.”

