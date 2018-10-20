GAMEDAY AT A GLANCE

Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers

When, where: 9 p.m., Moda Center, Portland, Ore.

Last season: Spurs won series 2-1

All-time series record: Spurs lead 84-82

Spurs last season: 47-35, seventh in Western Conference

Trail Blazers last season: 49-33, third in Western Conference

Spurs' last game: Beat Minnesota Timberwolves 112-108, Wednesday, AT&T Center

Trail Blazers' last game: Beat Los Angeles Lakers 128-119, Thursday, Moda Center

Spurs' injury report: Guards Dejounte Murray (right ACL), Lonnie Walker IV (right medial meniscus) and Derrick White (left heel pain) are all out.

Trail Blazers' injury report: Forward Maurice Harkless (knee) is probable.

Notable: Spurs All-NBA forward LaMarcus Aldridge played nine seasons with the Blazers before he signed with San Antonio as an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2015. Aldridge led the Silver and Black in scoring (23.1) and rebounding (8.5) last season. He had a double-double in the Spurs' 112-108 season-opening win over Minnesota on Wednesday, finishing with 21 points and 19 rebounds. His rebounding total tied his regular-season high as a Spur . . . The Silver and Black lost 111-110 in their last game at the Moda Center on Jan. 7. Guard C.J. McCollum scored the game-winning basket with five seconds left. . . San Antonio won the series opener 93-91 last season on Dec. 20 in Portland, and took the third game 116-105 on April 7 at the AT&T Center . . . The Spurs continue their two-game road trip against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

GAME PREVIEW

All-NBA forward LaMarcus Aldridge is in his fourth season with the Spurs, but he still relishes returning to where his pro career began.

Aldridge was 21 when he reported to his first training camp with the Portland Trail Blazers, who traded for him on the night of the 2006 NBA draft. The Chicago Bulls selected Aldridge, who played two seasons at the University of Texas, with the No. 2 overall pick that year before sending him to the Northwest.

Aldridge flourished with Portland, earning All-NBA honors three times and making the Western Conference All-Star team four times before signing with San Antonio as an unrestricted free agent in July 2015.

Now in his 13th NBA season, Aldridge will be on the floor when the Spurs play the Blazers on Saturday night at the Moda Center.

He was asked after the Spurs’ season opener Wednesday if going back to Portland still holds special meaning for him three years after he left. Aldridge left no doubt about his feelings for the city, Blazers fans and team owner Paul Allen, who died of cancer Monday. He was 65.

“I always say every year that’s where I grew up and that’s where I became who I am today,” Aldridge said. “I always love going back. It has even more meaning now with what happened to Paul Allen. He was a great guy. He blessed me and my family and invited me into his world at times. I went to the (Seattle Seahawks’ playoff) game against Green Bay and I was in his suite.”

Allen also owned the Seattle Seahawks, who won one Super Bowl and played in two others after he bought the team in 1996.

“It’s definitely bittersweet going back this time, and I’m just looking forward to enjoying it,” Aldridge said.

Although Allen had struggled with Hodgkin’s lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma for years, Aldridge said he was stunned by the news of Allen’s death.

“He’s been battling for a while,” Aldridge said. “Then you hear he’s doing well, and then he’s not. To have someone who’s so passionate about that team and that city, and given back so much, to think of much he supported us, whether it was Sacramento or whatever, he was always in those seats. To have him gone is going to be a huge void to fill.”

Things got lighter when Aldridge was asked if he remembered his first game in Portland as a Spur.

“Yeah, I got booed the whole game,” he said. “I’ll never forget that, but that’s just because they had love for me. I didn’t take it personal. It is what it is. But I feel like both sides have grown since that moment. They’re happy with their team and I’ve been here for three or four years.

“It’s a different feeling going back. I think now it’s just about trying to come together and let’s celebrate Paul Allen.”

Have the boos lessened with each trip back?

“Yeah, it’s been more cheers, more ‘We miss you’ rather than ‘I hope you die.’”

That drew a big laugh from the scrum of reporters gathered around Aldridge in the Spurs’ locker room.

Aldridge had a bad shooting night in the Spurs’ 112-108 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the season opener, but he still had a double-double with 21 points and 19 rebounds. His rebounding total tied his season high since joining the Spurs.

After missing 16 of 23 shots, Aldridge joked that he was “too open” and marveled at how All-NBA guard DeMar DeRozan got him such good looks with his sharp passing.

“He’s a great passer,” Aldridge said. “He’s always looking and probing. I’m too open, man. I’ll have to get used to being ready and just taking my time. When I figure it out and I get my rhythm back, it’s going to be way easier out there to score . . . I had four or five (shots) that I was wide open, no one even in sight, and I missed those. I’ll be better, but he’s (DeRozan) a great teammate."

© 2018 KENS