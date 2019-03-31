Sacramento Kings (37-39) vs. Spurs (44-32)

When, where: Sunday, 6 p.m., AT&T Center

Last season: Spurs won series 4-0

All-time series record: Spurs lead 120-57

Season series: Kings lead 2-0

Last meeting: Kings 127, Spurs 112, Feb. 4, Sacramento, Calif.

Kings' last game: Lost to Rockets 119-108, Saturday, Houston

Spurs' last game: Beat Cavaliers 116-110, Thursday, AT&T Center

Kings' last 10 games/streak: 4-6, lost two

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 7-3, won one

Kings' injury/inactive report: Not yet submitted

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Point guard Dejounte Murray (torn right anterior cruciate ligament), out.

Notable: Houston's win over Sacramento on Saturday eliminated the Kings from playoff contention and handed the Western Conference's final two postseason berths to San Antonio and Oklahoma City . . . The Spurs hold the No. 7 seed going into Sunday's games. OKC has the same record as San Antonio, but the Spurs are seeded higher because they own the tiebreaker against the Thunder. The Silver and Black would play the No. 2 seed, either defending champion Golden State or Denver, in the first round of the playoffs if the postseason started Sunday. The Warriors and Nuggets are deadlocked atop the West standings . . . San Antonio also owns the tiebreaker against the No. 6 seed Los Angeles Clippers, but the Clippers moved 1.5 games of the Spurs with a 132-108 rout of Cleveland on Saturday . . . The Spurs have six games left, three at home and three on the road. They end their three-game homestand Tuesday against Atlanta . . . Only one of San Antonio's remaining six games, at Denver next Wednesday, is against a team with a winning record . . . The Silver and Black are the only NBA team with an all-time winning record against every franchise in the league. They lead the series with Sacramento 120-57. San Antonio had won 14 straight in the series before the Kings beat the Spurs in their first meeting this season. The Silver and Black also have won 11 straight at home against Sacramento since the Kings' last victory (88-86) in San Antonio on Jan 20, 2012.

GAME PREVIEW

SAN ANTONIO – An argument could be made that the grinding, 82-game NBA regular season is a long warmup for the playoffs.

That might be exaggerating a little, but there’s more than a grain of truth to it.

With teams battling for playoff seedings, or just trying to make the cut as the games wind down, the homestretch of the marathon season can be as intense as the playoffs themselves.

For the Spurs, who secured a playoff berth for the 22nd straight season Saturday and host Sacramento on Sunday night, it’s all about generating momentum as the postseason draws closer.

“We have six, seven games left, or whatever it is, but still a great opportunity for us to grow as a group through these games,” veteran guard Patty Mills said Saturday after practice.

The Silver and Black have six games left – three at home and three on the road. Only one of those games, at Denver on Wednesday, will be against an opponent with a winning record. Houston’s 119-108 victory over Sacramento on Saturday eliminated the Kings from playoff contention, and handed the Western Conference’s final two playoff spots to San Antonio and Oklahoma City.

San Antonio (44-32) currently holds the No. 7 seed and OKC is No. 8. The Thunder have the same record as the Spurs, but San Antonio is seeded higher because it owns the tiebreaker against OKC.

Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 25 points on 10-of-12 shooting and dished out a game-high eight assists in Thursday night's 116-110 home win over the Cavaliers.

Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

The Silver and Black also own the tiebreaker against the No. 6 Los Angeles Clippers, but the Clippers routed Cleveland 132-108 on Saturday to go up 1.5 games on San Antonio. The Clippers are 46-31.

The Spurs have beaten Sacramento 11 straight times in San Antonio, but the Kings lead the series 2-0 this season. Mills assured that he and his teammates won’t lack for motivation when they take the floor against Sacramento at 6 p.m. Sunday.

While the Spurs already have wrapped up a playoff bid, Mills said he doesn’t expect the team to have a letdown.

“And the reason for that is games we have dropped to them a couple of times this year,” Mills said. “And that’s really the, you know, fuel burner inside because we feel like we dropped a couple of games in Sacramento, one at the beginning of the season and one at All-Star break. So, that’s the real reason and the real competitive drive.”

The Kings beat the Silver and Black 104-99 on November 12, and 127-112 on Feb. 4. The second game was the opener of San Antonio’s annual Rodeo Road Trip.

Starting point guard Derrick White said the Spurs’ objective in the final two weeks of the season is to sharpen their game, especially on the defensive end of the court.

“You just want to play the right way each game, try to get better so we can be the best team at the end,” White said. “You just want to keep getting better, especially defensively, transition (defense).

“We feel like offensively, we’re pretty solid. When we get stops and get out in transition, we’re a good team. So just defensively, just keep working on that.”

Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge, going up for a shot against the Cavs, is averaging 21.2 points and 9.0 rebounds in his fourth season with San Antonio.

Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

Mills also spoke about the importance of the Spurs stepping up their defensive game.

“I think that mindset needs to narrow down,” Mills said. “The focus needs to be even that more sharper and crisper on what we’re trying to do. Games, specifically speaking, it’s our defense, first and foremost, our transition there.

“Our communication, I think, is where it all starts on the defensive end, and being able to trust each other. That aspect has been growing as the season has gone on . . . so that’s where, coming into the end of the season and playoffs, is able to be sharper at that, first and foremost, I think.”

Asked about the Silver and Black’s long playoff streak, White said: “It’s impressive . . . I mean, it’s cool to be part of something that’s gone this long and the history that’s been along with this organization.”

The Spurs are coming off a 116-110 victory over the Cleveland Cavalier on Thursday, the night the franchise retired Manu Ginobili’s jersey number.

DeMar DeRozan had a stellar game, finishing with 25 points and eight assists, both game highs. DeRozan, who had only four points in the first half, scored 17 on 6-of-7 shooting in the third quarter and sparked a rally that brought the Silver and Black back from a 53-44 halftime deficit.

“He was great,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “He got us going. He got aggressive. He wasn’t aggressive in the first half, obviously, but in the second half he responded just exactly the way we needed him to respond. Everybody else picked their game up and followed his suit.”