GAMEDAY AT A GLANCE

Memphis Grizzlies (11-5) vs. Spurs (8-8)

When, where: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center.

Last season: Spurs won series 4-0

All-time series record: Spurs lead 69-22

Last meeting: Spurs 100, Grizzlies 98, March 5, 2018, AT&T Center.

Grizzlies' last game: Beat Dallas Mavericks 98-88, Monday, Memphis

Spurs' last game: Lost to Pelicans 140-126, Monday, New Orleans

Grizzlies' last 10 games/streak: 7-3, won four

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 4-6, lost one

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward Davis Bertans (concussion protocol), questionable; forward Chimezie Metu (G League assistant), out; forward Drew Eubanks (G League assignment), out; center Pau Gasol (left foot soreness), out; forward Ben Moore (G League assignment), out; guard Dejounte Murray (right ACL), out; and guard Lonnie Walker IV (right medial meniscus tear), out.

Pelicans' injury/inactive report: Guard/forward Dillon Brooks (left knee sprain), not with team; guard Jevon Carter (G League assignment), not with team; forward Chandler Parsons (right knee soreness, back soreness), out; guard/forward Yuta Watanabe (two-way transfer), not with team.

Notable: After hosting Memphis on Wednesday, the Spurs play four straight on the road. They have a back-to-back with Indiana and Milwaukee on Friday and Saturday, respectively, and play at Chicago on Monday. The Silver and Black end the trip next Wednesday at Minnesota . . . After Wednesday, San Antonio doesn't play at the AT&T Center again until Friday, Nov. 30, when it meets Houston . . . Dante Cunningham scored 19 first-half points in the Spurs' loss to the Pelicans on Monday. That's the most points he's had in a single half in his entire 10-year career. h/t Jordan Howenstine

GAME PREVIEW

SAN ANTONIO – Their momentum stopped cold after a 140-126 loss Monday night that rekindled memories of their high-scoring ABA days, the Spurs find themselves in unfamiliar waters five weeks into the season.

Renowned for their consistency and abiding commitment to defense since they won their first of five NBA championships in 1999, the Silver and Black have struggled to find their footing in the first season of the post-Big 3 era. The last two games reflect the extremes in the Spurs’ play.

While Golden State played without injured Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, the Spurs saw their way to a solid 104-92 home win over the Warriors on Sunday. But it was a different story the next night.

Led by Julius Randle, who finished with a triple-double, and All-NBA forward Anthony Davis, the Pelicans rolled to a 140-126 victory over San Antonio in New Orleans. The Silver and Black trailed by only one midway through the third quarter, but New Orleans seized the momentum with a 7-0 run and led by as many as 20 points in the fourth period.

San Antonio, which broke out of a three-game skid with its win over the Warriors, has lost four of its last five. It won’t get any easier for the Spurs (8-8) when they play the Memphis Grizzlies (11-5) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the AT&T Center. Memphis, which is second in the Eastern Conference, has won four straight.

The Silver and Black start a four-game road trip Friday, and won’t play at home again until they face the Houston Rockets on Friday, Nov. 30.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich blamed the loss to New Orleans more on fatigue than on his team’s defensive performance against the Pelicans.

“I think we lacked a little energy and we hung for a half,” Popovich said. “Had a pretty good start and got the lead. As the game went on, their athleticism got to us. The effort was there and I thought they played really well and were aggressive. They shot it well and they did a good job moving the ball and moving bodies. We just didn’t have enough juice to finish it off. It happens.”

Spurs guard Bryn Forbes, going up for a layup in Sunday's 104-92 win against the Golden State Warriors, had a season-high 20 points in a road loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

DeMar DeRozan and Bryn Forbes led the Spurs with 21 and 20 points, respectively. Dante Cunningham, who went 5 for 5 from the three-point line, finished with 19 points and Rudy Gay had 17.

But LaMarcus Aldridge, who pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds, had only seven points on 2-of-11 shooting. He was coming off a 24-point game in the victory over Golden State but struggled with his shot against New Orleans.

Aldridge scored only 30 points during the Spurs’ three-game skid, making only 12 of 39 field-goal attempts. But he came out aggressively against the Warriors and seemed to have found his shooting touch.

“I had a better rhythm and got more touches, you know,” Aldridge said. “They (Warriors) didn’t double really as much last night. I never really got going (against the Pelicans) and never got the rhythm that I needed tonight, so it was tough.”

Ahead only 68-67 at the half, New Orleans outscored the Spurs 40-30 in the third quarter to take a 108-97 lead into the final period.

“The third quarter really messed us up,” Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan said. “I mean, we scored a lot of points . . . more than enough to win an NBA game on any given night. We just can’t give up 140+ points. That is just unacceptable. Off of a back-to-back, or whenever, that is just too many points.”

The Spurs lost so much of their core in the offseason that they will remain a work in progress well into the season. The only certainty is what Popovich has said time and again: “We won’t skip any steps.”

Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili, all locks for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, won four titles together and more games than any other trio in league history during their 14 seasons as teammates. But they’re all gone now.

Duncan retired after the 2015-16 season, Parker left the Spurs in July to sign with Charlotte as a free agent, and 41-year-old Ginobili finally ended his storied career in August.

The Silver and Black also lost Kawhi Leonard and guard Danny Green in the trade that sent both to Toronto for DeRozan, 7-foot center Jakob Poeltl and a protected first-round pick in the 2019 draft.

Wednesday’s game will mark the return of former Spurs forward Kyle Anderson, who started most of last season while Leonard struggled to return from a quadriceps injury. Anderson played with San Antonio for four seasons before signing with Memphis in July.

