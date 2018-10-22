GAMEDAY AT A GLANCE

Spurs (1-1) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (0-2)

When, where: 9:30 p.m., Staples Center, Los Angeles

Last season: Lakers won series 3-0

All-time series record: Spurs lead 86-81

Spurs last season: 47-35, seventh in Western Conference

Lakers' last season: 35-47, 11th in Western Conference

Spurs' last game: Lost to Portland Trail Blazers 121-108, Saturday, Portland, Ore.

Lakers' last game: Lost to Houston Rockets, 124-115, Saturday, Los Angeles

Next Spurs home game: vs. Indiana Pacers, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Spurs' injury report: Guards Dejounte Murray (right ACL), Lonnie Walker IV (right medial meniscus) and Derrick White (left heel pain) are all out.

Lakers' injury report: Center Moritz Wagner (left knee contusion) is out.

Notable: Monday night's game will the first of two meetings in six days between the Spurs and Lakers. The teams square off again Saturday night at the AT&T Center . . . Lakers starting point guard Rajon Rondo and forward Brandon Logan will not play against San Antonio after being ejected for their roles in an on-court altercation with Houston point guard Chris Paul in Saturday's loss to the Rockets. Logan was suspended by the NBA for four games and Rondo for three. Paul will sit out two games . . . The Lakers' 3-0 sweep of the Spurs last season was their first in the series since the 1997-98 season. The Lakers have won the last four meetings between the teams, but the Silver and Black had an eight-game winning streak in the series before that . . . New Spur DeMar DeRozan has scored a team-high 28 points in each of the first two games of the season and also is setting the pace in assists with an average of 6.5. The Silver and Black play the Indiana Pacers in their next home game Wednesday . . . After hosting the Lakers on Saturday, the Spurs stay at home for a game against the Dallas Mavericks next Monday.

GAME PREVIEW

After losing three players to injuries in the preseason, the Spurs will take any break they can get.

The Silver and Black cap their first road trip of the season Monday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, who now have superstar LeBron James on their roster.

James will be on the court when the teams meet, but the Lakers will be without starting point guard Rajon Rondo and starting small forward Brandon Ingram, both of whom were suspended by the NBA for their roles in an on-court altercation Saturday in their 124-119 loss to the Houston Rockets.

The brawl came in James’ first game as a Laker at the Staples Center since he signed with L.A. as a free agent in the summer. The Lakers (0-2) opened the season with a 128-119 road loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, who beat the Spurs 121-108 on the same court two nights later. James is averaging 27.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists.

The Lakers went 3-0 against the Spurs last season. Ingram scored 26 points in the first meeting on Jan. 11 in L.A., but missed the last two games with injuries. Josh Hart or Kyle Kuzma are expected to start for Ingram and Lonzo Ball likely will start at point guard for Rondo.

San Antonio (1-1) took a severe blow in its third preseason game when fast-improving point guard Dejounte Murray went down with a season-ending knee injury.

Murray, who tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, was injured two days after rookie guard Lonnie Walker IV was lost for six to eight weeks after tearing the right medial meniscus in his right knee in a preseason game against Detroit. Walker was selected by the Spurs in the first round of this year’s NBA draft.

The Silver and Black’s woes continued when Derrick White, who started at point guard in the first game after Murray went down, sustained a heel injury three nights after Murray went down.

Guard DeMar DeRozan, going up for a shot in the Spurs' 112-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in their opener last Wednesday, is averaging 28 points and 6.5 assists. Photo by Antonio Morano (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to KENS5.com)

In an amazing turn of events, the Spurs lost their first-round picks from the previous three drafts in three consecutive preseason games.

Bryn Forbes, a third-year pro, has started at point guard in the team’s first two regular-season games. He scored 17 points in Saturday’s loss in Portland and had 11 against Minnesota in the season opener last Wednesday at the AT&T Center.

DeRozan, Rudy Gay, LaMarcus Aldridge and Jakob Poeltl have joined Forbes in the starting lineup in each of the team’s first two games.

DeRozan, who grew up in Compton near Los Angeles, has scored 28 points in each of his first two games as a Spur. An All-NBA forward, DeRozan is also averaging 6.5 assists. Toronto traded DeRozan and Poeltl to San Antonio for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green in July. The Spurs also received a protected 2019 first-round draft pick in the deal.

One of the NBA’s best midrange shooters, DeRozan adapted quickly to Spurs coach Gregg Popovich’s system.

“He’s a quick study,” Popovich said after the season opener. “He picked things up really quickly and he’s a confident player. He’s an All-Star and he showed it. The game comes easy to him. He’s in a difficult situation because he’s still trying to learn the system and learn about his teammates.

“But he’s such a willing passer and plays hard, so it was special for him tonight, I think, because it is first game in a new system with these guys. It was great to watch him.”

Aldridge, who led the Spurs in scoring and rebounding last season, has struggled with his shot since the preseason. He is shooting .361 (13-36) and averaging 16.5 points. Aldridge is also averaging 13.5 rebounds, with 6.5 on the offensive glass.

Popovich called Aldridge a “horse” after he pulled down a game-high 19 rebounds in the season-opening win against Minnesota. Aldridge’s rebounding total tied his best performance on the glass since he became a Spur in the summer of 2015.

