Atlanta Hawks (28-49) vs. Spurs (44-33)

When, where: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center

Last season: Series tied 1-1

All-time series record: Spurs lead 54-38

Season series: Spurs lead 1-0

Last meeting: Spurs 111, Hawks 104, March 6, Atlanta

Hawks' last game: Beat Milwaukee Bucks 136-135, Sunday, Atlanta

Spurs' last game: Lost to Sacramento Kings 113-106, Sunday, AT&T Center

Hawks' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, won one

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, lost one

Hawks' injury/inactive report: Forward/center John Collins (rest, load management), doubtful; center Dewayne Dedmon (left ankle soreness), out; center Miles Plumlee (cartilage injury, left knee), out; forward Alex Poythress (right ankle sprain), out; forward Taurean Prince (bilateral foot soreness), doubtful; forward Omari Spellman (left ankle sprain), out.

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Point guard Dejounte Murray (torn right anterior cruciate ligament), out.

(The game notes are at the bottom of the story.)

GAME PREVIEW

SAN ANTONIO – If we can say anything about the Spurs this season, it’s that they have been consistently inconsistent.

After knocking off defending NBA champion Golden State two weeks ago for their ninth straight victory, the Silver and Black have dropped four of their last six games. Three of the losses have been against teams under .500.

One night after Houston eliminated Sacramento from postseason contention Saturday, handing the Western Conference’s last two playoff spots to San Antonio and Oklahoma City, the Spurs fell to those same Kings 113-106 at the AT&T Center.

The victory completed a 3-0 sweep of the Silver and Black for Sacramento (38-39). The sweep is the first in the series for the Kings, who won the first two games this season in Sacramento.

This is not exactly the way the Spurs had their stretch run scripted.

“Well, I guess the best part of the game was we went down 12 in the second half and we came back, so we didn’t die on the vine or feel sorry for ourselves,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said after the loss to Sacramento. “We came back, guys tried hard and down the stretch they made a couple buckets and we missed a few. But, in this league, you’ve got to make the three.

“I think we shot probably less than 30 percent from three and they were probably closer to 49 percent. That’s a big difference, which means your defense has got to be perfect. I thought we weren’t really as active as I think we should have been. We weren’t as aggressive as we should have been defensively. So, if that’s the case, you better make your threes and we didn’t, so that was the ball game.”

Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan had 16 points and a game-high seven assists in Saturday's 113-106 loss to the Sacramento Kings at the AT&T Center.

Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

The Spurs shot 29.6 percent (8-27) from the three-point line compared to 44 percent (11-25) for the Kings.

San Antonio plays another lottery team when it ends a three-game homestand Tuesday night against Atlanta. The Spurs have beaten the Hawks 20 straight in San Antonio since Feb. 15, 1997, when Tim Duncan was a senior at Wake Forest, and have won 14 of the last 16 meetings.

But with the way the Silver and Black have struggled against lower-tier teams this season – it gave up 130 points in a February loss to the New York Knicks, who have the worst record in the league – you’ve got to figure Atlanta will make a game of it Tuesday night.

Buddy Hield scored 28 points to lead the scoring for Sacramento, which snapped an 11-game losing streak in San Antonio. Playing less than 24 hours after being eliminated from the playoffs for the 13th straight season didn’t seem to faze the Kings, who were the aggressors for most of the game against the Spurs.

“It was a back-to-back for them, so they did a great job,” Popovich said. “They’re young guys, they’re talented, they want to keep building for the future and they’re good people. They’re going to come in and they are going to play.”

LaMarcus Aldridge carried the Silver and Black in the loss, finishing with 27 points and 18 rebounds for his 29th double-double of the season. Rudy Gay (18) DeMar DeRozan (16), Bryn Forbes (15) and Marco Belinelli (14).

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, in a file photo from this season, was ejected from Saturday's game against Sacramento. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

AP

The Kings took their largest lead of the game, 101-89, on two free throws by Corey Brewer with 7:19 left. Undaunted, the Spurs went on a 17-4 run to go up 106-105 with 2:53 remaining. But San Antonio missed its last five shots and Sacramento finished the game on an 8-0 run.

Asked if it was a letdown to lose on the night after clinching a playoff berth, DeRozan said: “I wouldn’t say that. We let them shoot well. They got in a rhythm. We missed a lot of shots. So, with us missing a lot of shots and not really containing them how we want to, the outcome ended up like this.

“We’ve got to shoot the ball better and be more conscious and understanding of who the hot guy is out there and not let them get going or get comfortable.”

The Kings shot 48.1 percent (39-81) for the game and the Spurs hit 46.8 percent (44-94) of their field-goal attempts.

Notable: The Spurs have five games left in their regular season, two at home and three on the road. Only one of their remaining games, at Denver on Wednesday, is against an opponent with a winning record . . . Tuesday night's clash against Atlanta ends a three-game homestand for the Silver and Black, who start a three-game road trip with the matchup against Denver on Wednesday . . . San Antonio currently holds the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference and would play No. 2 Denver in the first round of the playoffs if the postseason started Tuesday . . . No. 8 Oklahoma City (44-33) has the same record as San Antonio, but the Spurs are seeded higher because they own the tiebreaker against the Thunder. The Silver and Black also own the tiebreaker against the No. 6 seed Los Angeles Clippers (47-31), but the Clippers lead San Antonio by 2.5 games . . . Atlanta forward Taurean Price, a Warren High School graduate, has a sore foot and is doubtful for Tuesday night's game . . . The Silver and Black are the only NBA team with an all-time winning record against every franchise in the league . . . They lead the series with Atlanta 54-38, and have won 14 of the last 16 meetings. The Spurs have gone 20-0 at home in the series since the Hawks' last victory in San Antonio on Feb. 15, 1997, when Tim Duncan was a senior at Wake Forest. Atlanta beat the Spurs 109-89 at the Alamodome that season, completing a sweep of the Silver and Black for the first time since the 1992-93 campaign.