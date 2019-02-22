Spurs (33-26) vs. Toronto Raptors (43-16)

When, where: Friday, 6 p.m., Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Last season: Series tied 1-1

All-time series record: Spurs lead 33-12

Season series: Spurs lead 1-0

Last meeting: Spurs 125, Raptors 107, Jan. 3, AT&T Center

Spurs' last game: Beat Grizzlies 108-107, Feb. 12, Memphis, Tenn.

Raptors' last game: Beat Washington Wizards 129-120, Feb. 13, Toronto

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, won one

Raptors' last 10 games/streak: 7-3, won six

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward LaMarcus Aldridge (illness), probable; forward Drew Eubanks (G League assignment), out; forward Ben Moore (G League assignment), out; point guard Dejounte Murray (torn right anterior cruciate ligament), out; point guard Derrick White (right heel soreness), probable.

Raptors' injury/inactive report: Guard Fred VanVleet (left thumb ligament injury), out.

Notable: San Antonio is seventh in the Western Conference standings, trailing No. 6 Utah (32-25) by percentage points and No. 5 Houston (33-24) by one game. If the playoffs started Friday, the Spurs would play the Denver Nuggets in the first round . . . Toronto is second in the Eastern Conference, one game behind Milwaukee . . . Back from the All-Star break, the Silver and Black resume their eight-game rodeo road trip against the Raptors. The Spurs are 1-4 on the trip. San Antonio ends the trip with a back-to-back against the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets on Sunday and Monday . . . San Antonio plays the Detroit Pistons in its next home game Feb. 27 . . . The Spurs have gone on an extended road trip each year since 2003 to make room at the AT&T Center for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, scheduled Feb. 7-24 this year . . . The Silver and Black are the only NBA team with an all-time winning record against every team in the league.

GAME PREVIEW

SAN ANTONIO – Feb. 22, 2019.

It’s a date All-NBA guard DeMar DeRozan has had circled on his calendar since the Toronto Raptors traded him to the Spurs in a blockbuster deal last July that sent Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green to Canada.

In one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the NBA regular season, DeRozan will play his former team for the first time in Toronto since the trade that blindsided him. A pillar of the Raptors franchise and beloved by its fans, DeRozan had been adamant about wanting to end his career in Toronto.

But those hopes died when Raptors management dealt him to San Antonio along with center Jakob Poeltl and a protected No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

DeRozan already has played against Toronto once this season, leading the Spurs to a 125-107 victory on Jan. 3 at the AT&T Center. He had the first triple-double of his career, finishing with 21 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists.

The setting in Scotiabank Arena for DeRozan’s homecoming is expected to be emotional for DeRozan and Toronto fans. The game will be the first after the All-Star break for both teams.

DeRozan played his first nine seasons with the Raptors, making the All-Star team four times and earning All-NBA honors twice. He left as the team’s franchise leader in games played and points scored.

The heartwarming welcome DeRozan likely will receive from fans Friday night will stand in stark contrast to the icy reception Leonard got at the AT&T Center, which reverberated with boos and jeers every time he touched the ball.

For DeRozan’s part, he’s moved on from the disappointment of last summer.

“Time does heal everything,” DeRozan said Thursday at a news conference after the Spurs arrived in Toronto. “That don’t mean it’s going to go back to the same way that it was. I'm fine with that. I’ve moved on. I’m happy where I’m at. I still talk to most of the guys (Raptors players). So that’s that. That part will never change, but we’ve all moved on.”

Veteran Spurs guard Patty Mills made it clear that Friday night’s game will have special significance.

“Look, we have all the support in the world for DeMar and his approach on his professionalism, and this is just another step in him being a player with us,” Mills said. “We obviously support him so I think, either way, this is going to be a huge game for us as a group to be able to get to where we want to be at the end of the season.

“What a better way than to go to Toronto and start off. We’re hungry and that was the mindset and the feel coming back here today (to the Spurs’ practice facility Wednesday). I’m sure DeMar has that same mindset and more.”

After a nine-day break, the Spurs resume their eight-game rodeo road trip against a Raptors team that is second in the Eastern Conference standings, one game behind Milwaukee.

DeMar DeRozan had his first career triple-double in the Spurs' win over the Raptors on Jan. 3, finishing with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

The Silver and Black are 1-4 since playing their last home game Feb. 2. That’s their worst start in the 17-year history of the rodeo road trip, so called because the Spurs leave the AT&T Center for an extended period each February to make room for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

San Antonio lost its first four games of the trip before beating Memphis by one point in its last game before the All-Star break.

Defense will be the key to how well the Spurs compete in their last 29 regular-season games, Mills said.

“The trust in each other that we can have on the defensive end is going to carry us,” he said. “We want to be able to hang our hat on the defensive end. I think that begins with the trust we have in each other, and it’s there off the court.

“It’s there on the offensive end. We just need to understand it – and we do. We’ve done it. We’ve seen how we can do it . . . We’re hungry to make a big push over these last 20-odd games.”

Spurs point guard Derrick White, who has missed the last five games with a sore right heel, is listed as probable for Friday's game.

"He's doing well," coach Gregg Popovich said after Wednesday's workout. "He's getting very, very close to being able to go out. He did a few things today, but he didn't have a whole lot of contact."

The Spurs end the rodeo trip with a back-to-back against the New York Knicks on Sunday and Brooklyn Nets on Monday.