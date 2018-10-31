GAMEDAY AT A GLANCE

Spurs (4-2) vs. Phoenix Suns (1-5)

When, where: Wednesday, 9:30 p.m., Phoenix

Last season: Spurs won series 4-0

All-time series record: Spurs lead 93-76

Last meeting: Spurs 129, Suns 81, Feb. 7, 2018, Phoenix

Spurs' last game: Beat Dallas Mavericks 113-108 (OT), Monday, AT&T Center

Suns' last game: Lost to Oklahoma City Thunder 117-110, Sunday, Oklahoma City

Next Spurs home game: vs. New Orleans Pelicans, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Spurs' injury report: Guards Dejounte Murray (right ACL), Lonnie Walker IV (right medial meniscus) and Derrick White (left heel pain) are out. Also unavailable is center Drew Eubanks, who's with the Spurs' G league team in Austin.

Suns' injury report: Guard Isaiah Canaan (ankle), game-time decision; guard Devin Booker (hamstring), doubtful.

Notable: All-NBA Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan has scored 30-plus points in three of the team's first six games. David Robinson, with four, is the only player in franchise history with more 30-point games in the first six games of a season . . . Rudy Gay's 11 rebounds in Monday night's OT win against the Mavericks are the most he's had as a Spur. Gay has had a double-double in each of the last three games. He had one in 57 games last season.

GAME PREVIEW

Forward Rudy Gay wasn’t ready to talk about the Spurs’ next game when he met with reporters after the Spurs’ clash against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night at the AT&T Center.

Gay wanted to relish the Silver and Black’s 113-108 overtime victory against their Interstate 35 rival before looking ahead to Wednesday night’s road game against the Phoenix Suns.

“I’m not even thinking about the Suns right now, man,” Gay said. “I had an overtime game and got over that. When that day comes, we’ll lock in, and figure out whatever it takes to beat that team. We’ve seen what they’re (Suns) capable of and you know who they have. It just takes the coaches to give us a game plan and we have to execute it.”

After winning consecutive games for the first time this season, the Silver and Black (4-2) play the Suns (1-5) on Wednesday night in Phoenix.

The Suns’ top priority will be to slow down first-year Spur DeMar DeRozan, an All-NBA guard who has embraced his new start in San Antonio and his role as the Spurs’ closer.

A four-time All-Star in nine seasons with Toronto, DeRozan was traded to the Spurs for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green. The Silver and Black also got 7-foot center Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round draft pick in the deal.

While DeRozan is not the defender Leonard is, there is no denying that he’s an elite player.

Upset with the trade initially, DeRozan had a positive mindset by the time the Spurs opened training camp. By all accounts, he has adapted well to his new teammates and the franchise’s culture, also known as the “Spurs Way.”

Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge had 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and one steal in Monday night's 113-108 overtime victory against the Dallas Mavericks. Photo by Antonio Morano (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to KENS5.com)

DeRozan’s outstanding play has reflected how well he’s adjusted to coach Gregg Popovich’s system on both ends of the court. Above all, DeRozan has been upbeat about the Spurs from day one.

“I mean, it’s great,” he said, when he was asked about the Spurs’ future as the team goes through its own transition after losing so many players in the offseason. “There is still a ton of stuff we are putting together on both ends. As soon as that gets to clicking, we are starting to do a lot of things consistently. We’ve definitely got a great chance to be a good team.”

DeRozan is having one of the best starts of his NBA career, averaging 28.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists. His shooting percentage of 55.9 percentage and player efficiency rating of 24.4 are both career highs.

A deadly midrange shooter, DeRozan consistently has been of the league’s top scorers. While his skills as a shooter are well known, DeRozan’s pinpoint passing is a part of his game that’s largely underrated.

“You know, DeMar is so talented,” Spurs point guard Bryn Forbes said after Monday night’s game against the Mavs. “He can score the ball, but I don’t think he gets enough credit for his passing. He makes the game easier for all of us.”

DeRozan also relishes having the ball in his hands at crunch time. He scored six of San Antonio’s 11 points in OT against the Mavs, and hit a 20-foot step-back jumper that put the Spurs up 111-106 with 10.9 seconds left.

“He’s a really good player, and he loves those moments,” Popovich said. “He’s not afraid of failure. You know, Michael (Jordan) didn’t make every shot at the end of a game. There are very few people who want to be in that position all the time, and he’s (DeRozan) one of those people that loves it, so it’s good to have that.”

Dallas coach Rick Carlisle also had good things to say about DeRozan.

“He hits difficult shots,” Carlisle said. “It is just what he does, and I’m certainly not surprised when he makes them. I thought a lot of them were defended well, but he’s just a supreme athlete who simply rises over you.”

DeRozan made 12 of 21 field-goal attempts and was 10 of 10 from the free-throw line in the game against the Mavs.

© 2018 KENS