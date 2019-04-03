Denver Nuggets (42-20) vs. Spurs (35-29)

When, where: Monday, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center

Last season: Series tied 2-2

All-time series record: Spurs lead 117-68

Season series: Tied 1-1

Last meeting: Spurs 111, Nuggets 103, Dec. 26, AT&T Center

Nuggets' last game: Lost to New Orleans 120-112, Saturday, Denver

Spurs' last game: Beat Oklahoma City 116-102, Saturday, AT&T Center

Nuggets' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, lost two

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 3-7, won two

Nuggets' injury/inactive report: Guard Brandon Logan (G League assignment), out; forward Trey Lyles (left hamstring strain), out; guard Michael Porter Jr. (low back surgery), out.

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Guard Bryn Forbes (right calf contusion), probable; forward Ben Moore (G League assignment), out; point guard Dejounte Murray (torn right anterior cruciate ligament), out.

Notable: The Spurs are eighth in the Western Conference standings, a half-game behind the No. 7 Los Angeles Clippers (36-29) and 2.5 games ahead of No. 9 Sacramento (31-31) for the last playoff spot in the West. If the postseason started Saturday, the Silver and Black would play defending champion Golden State . . . Denver, which has lost two straight, both at home, is No. 2 in the Western Conference standings . . . San Antonio has won two straight and six in a row at home . . . The Silver and Black have 18 games left in the regular season, 10 at home and eight on the road. After hosting Denver on Monday night, the Spurs play at Atlanta on Wednesday and take on Milwaukee on Sunday at the AT&T Center . . . San Antonio's 72 points in the first half against OKC on Saturday was the Spurs' second-highest scoring half of the season. They had 74 in the second half against Boston on Dec. 31. The 72-point first half was the Silver and Black's highest scoring first half of the season . . . The Spurs are the only NBA team with an all-time winning record against every team in the league. They lead the series with Denver 117-68.

GAME PREVIEW

SAN ANTONIO – Nothing warms the cockles of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich’s heart like good, intense defense.

After watching opponents score almost at will for much of the season – even the lowly New York Knicks rang up 130 points in a win over the Silver and Black on their recent rodeo road trip – Popovich has been encouraged by his team’s defense recently.

Ironically, the turnaround started in San Antonio’s 101-85 loss to Brooklyn in the last stop of the eight-game rodeo trip. The defeat to the Nets came on the night after the debacle against the Knicks, who had won just 11 games before knocking off San Antonio 130-118.

The Spurs played well enough defensively to give themselves a chance to win in Brooklyn, but their offensive game deserted them. San Antonio made only 4 of 24 three-pointers and finished with a season-low 85 points.

“On the road, 4-for-24 is not going to get it done from the three-point line,” Popovich said. “That poor shooting is always going to be a problem. It got us tonight but I’m actually pleased with the game. I was angry after the game last night (against the Knicks). I’m very pleased about this game because we held a good team to 101 points. If we continue to do that, we’ll be in good shape.”

The Spurs held the Nets 11 points under their season average.

San Antonio, which ends a three-game home stand Monday night against Denver, has won two straight since going 1-7 on its rodeo trip. An improved defense has been the key to the team’s first back-to-back wins in a month.

Guard DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 30 points in the Spurs' 111-103 home victory against the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 26.

Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

After breaking out of a three-game skid with a 105-93 victory over Detroit last Wednesday, the Silver and Black beat Oklahoma City 116-102 Saturday, holding the Thunder to 45.5 shooting and just 24.1 percent (7-29) from beyond the arc.

Granted, OKC was missing injured All-Star forward Paul George, who is averaging 28.6 points this season, but it was still a solid victory for the Spurs. The Thunder coughed up 13 turnovers against the re-energized Spurs, who scored 20 points off the miscues.

“Obviously, we caught a break with Paul being out,” Popovich said. “He is a great player and he makes a difference, but our intensity, our energy and our focus was really great, and we had a lot of guys play well.”

Thunder All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists – but he also finished with seven turnovers.

With Derrick White guarding Westbrook for much of the night, OKC scored only nine fast-break defense.

Point guard Derrick White, blocking a layup by Denver guard Jamal Murray in the Spurs' 111-103 win on Dec. 26, has improved steadily this season.

Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

“Well, we’ve played more like we did during that stretch about midseason, I guess, when for about 10 or 12 games we did really well in all defensive categories,” Popovich said. “Then it kind of went away. It was kind of mercurial.

“Now we’re hoping that we’re going to get consistent with it down the stretch here because when we do play defense, we’re a pretty good team. Because we can score the basketball, but we have to make stops and tonight we were able to do that.”

Ahead 72-63 at the half, the Spurs held the Thunder to 39 points and 38.1 percent shooting in the last two quarters. OKC made just 3 of 15 three-pointers in the second half.

“Just playing hard, communicating, getting to our spots, just trying to make things difficult for our opponents,” guard DeMar DeRozan said, when he was asked about the team’s improved defense. “We’re doing it each quarter and being more conscious of it and trying to be consistent.”

The Spurs and Nuggets have split two games this season, with each winning at home. San Antonio won 111-103 on Dec. 26, but Denver evened the series with a 102-99 victory two nights later. DeRozan scored a game-high 30 points and LaMarcus Aldridge added 27 in the Silver and Black’s win.