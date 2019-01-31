Brooklyn Nets (28-24) vs. Spurs (30-24)

When, where: Thursday, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center

Last season: Spurs won series 2-0

All-time series record: Spurs lead 70-21

Season series: First meeting

Last meeting: Spurs 100, Nets 95, Jan. 17, 2018, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Nets' last game: Beat Chicago Bulls 122-117, Tuesday, Brooklyn

Spurs' last game: Beat Suns 126-124, Tuesday, AT&T Center

Nets' last 10 games/streak: 8-2, won one

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, won three

Nets' injury/inactive report: Guard/forward Allen Crabbe (foot), out; guard Spencer Dinwiddie (finger), out; forward Jared Dudley (hamstring), out; Caris LeVert (foot), out; guard/forward Dzanan Musa (G League assignment), out.

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Guard DeMar DeRozan (left knee soreness), probable; forward Drew Eubanks (G League assignment), out; forward Ben Moore (G League assignment), out; point guard Dejounte Murray (torn right anterior cruciate ligament), out.

Notable: The Nets have won seven of their last eight games and are 11-3 in January. Brooklyn's win over Chicago on Tuesday night was its 28th of the season. That matches the Nets' victory total from last season in their 52nd game . . . The Spurs have won 41 of 45 games against the Nets in San Antonio, including the last 15. Brooklyn hasn't won in the Alamo City since Jan. 22, 2002. After playing the Suns, the Silver and Black end their four-game home stand Saturday night against New Orleans . . . The Spurs start their annual Rodeo Road Trip on Monday in Sacramento. San Antonio will play eight consecutive road games before hosting the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, Feb. 27 . . . The Silver and Black have seven games left before the All-Star break (Feb. 15-17), including the last five on the road. The Spurs are 19-8 since dropping three games below .500 with back-to-back road losses to the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 4-5 . . . San Antonio is the only NBA team with an all-time winning record against every team in the league . . . The Spurs have hit 15+ three-pointers in back-to-back games for the first time in franchise history. h/t Jordan Howenstine

GAME PREVIEW

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs coach Gregg Popovich’s foul mood was predictable after Tuesday night’s 126-124 victory over the Phoenix Suns, who have won only 11 games this season.

While his players celebrated after forward Rudy Gay hit a buzzer-beating, 21-foot jumper for the win, Popovich expressed his dissatisfaction, to say the least, with his team’s lackluster performance.

Popovich didn’t rip the Spurs’ atrocious defense in his brief postgame remarks to the media, but he didn’t have to point out the obvious. The Suns scored 67 points in the first half and shot 60 percent overall (48-80) for the game and nailed 13 of 29 three-pointers.

Popovich was seething when he met with reporters.

“We were really fortunate to win the game,” Popovich said. “I thought that they outplayed us, out-coached us, out-physicaled us, out-executed us. We had no respect for them or for the game. We didn’t play with each other. It was a pathetic performance and Phoenix got robbed.”

Popovich did not take questions after his 30-second rant.

While the Spurs are no longer among the league’s elite teams, they were expected to win comfortably at home against a Suns squad that had lost eight straight, including its last four by an average of 23 points. But the Silver and Black needed every second to win their 30th game of the season.

The Spurs (30-22) continue their four-game home stand Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets (28-24). The meeting will be the first this season between the teams, both No. 6 in their respective conferences. The Nets have been hot lately, winning seven of their last eight games.

Spurs forward Rudy Gay had 16 points, five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block -- and hit the game-winning shot -- in Tuesday night's 126-124 victory over the Phoenix Suns at the AT&T Center.

Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

Traditionally one of the NBA’s best defensive teams, the Silver and Black are 13th in the league in points allowed per game (110).

San Antonio guard DeMar DeRozan, the team’s leading scorer, is listed as probable for Thursday’s game after missing three starts with a sore left knee.

Forward LaMarcus Aldridge has carried the Silver and Black during DeRozan’s absence. He recorded a double-double for the second time in the last three games in the win over the Suns, finishing with 29 points and 14 rebounds. He had eight offensive rebounds.

Aldridge talked about the Spurs’ close call after Tuesday night’s game.

"It wasn't our best game," he said. "Didn't execute well down the stretch, but we've lost some games that we should have won. This is one that we kind of dodged a bullet and got a win."

Aldridge has started every game this season, averaging 21.1 points on 51.6 percent shooting from the field and 8.8 rebounds. A six-time All-Star, Aldridge is in his 13th NBA season and fourth with San Antonio. He played his first nine pro seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Aldridge was philosophical Sunday night when he was asked about possibly being named an All-Star for the third time as a Spur.

“If I'm in, I'm in. If I'm not, I'm not," he said. "I am too far into my career to be worried about those types of things. I'm worried about winning and trying to take this team far."

The starters for the All-Star Game on Feb. 17 in Charlotte, N.C., already have been chosen, but the league will announce the 14 reserves during a show Thursday night on TNT.

"You all can just let me know if I get in or not," Aldridge told reporters, smiling.

Meanwhile, the Spurs will back to the grind and try to shore up their defense before they start their 19th annual Rodeo Road Trip in Sacramento on Monday.

The Silver and Black have gone on an extended road trip each year since 2003 to make room at the AT&T Center for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, which runs Feb. 7 through Feb. 24.