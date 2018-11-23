GAMEDAY AT A GLANCE

Spurs (8-9) vs. Indiana Pacers (11-7)

When, where: Friday, 7 p.m., Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Last season: Pacers won series 2-0

All-time series record: Spurs lead 53-39

Last meeting: Pacers 116, Spurs 96, Oct. 24, 2018, AT&T Center.

Spurs' last game: Lost to Memphis Grizzlies 104-103, Wednesday, AT&T Center

Pacers' last game: Lost to Hornets 127-109, Wednesday, Charlotte

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 3-7, lost two

Pacers' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, lost one

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward Drew Eubanks (G League assignment), out; center Pau Gasol (left foot soreness), out; forward Ben Moore (G League assignment), out; guard Dejounte Murray (torn right anterior cruciate ligament), out; guard Lonnie Walker IV (right medial meniscus tear), out.

Pacers' injury/inactive report: Center/forward Domantas Sabonis (sprained right ankle), questionable; guard Victor Oladipo (knee), out.

Notable: Friday night's game is the front end of a back-to-back for the Spurs, who play at Milwaukee on Saturday. The Silver and Black play at Chicago on Monday and end the four-game road trip Wednesday at Minnesota . . . The Spurs don't play at home again until next Friday (Nov. 30), when they face the Houston Rockets for the second time this season. San Antonio beat Houston 96-89 at the AT&T Center on Nov. 10 . . . The Silver and Black's 11 three-pointers in the first half of Wednesday night's 104-103 loss to Memphis, are San Antonio's most in a half since they buried 12 against Charlotte in 2012. h/t Jordan Howenstine

GAME PREVIEW

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has said time and again that basketball is a game of mistakes.

Popovich keeps it simple: The fewer the mistakes, the better the chances of winning.

The Silver and Black have finished on the wrong side of the ledger lately, losing five of their last six games and four straight on the road.

If the Spurs (8-9) hope to break out of their funk soon, they’ll have to do it on the road. They start a four-game stretch Friday against the Indiana Pacers (11-7). That’s the same team that hung a 20-point loss on the Silver and Black a month ago in San Antonio.

Friday night’s game is the front end of a back-to-back for San Antonio, which plays at Milwaukee on Saturday. The Spurs don’t play at home again until next Friday, when they meet the Houston Rockets for the second time this season.

The Silver and Black are coming off a gut-wrenching 104-103 home loss to Memphis on Wednesday night. Grizzlies center Marc Gasol drew a foul from Rudy Gay with 0.7 seconds left, and hit both free throws for the victory. Memphis’ win snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Spurs in San Antonio.

DeMar DeRozan scored on a fadeaway 15-footer in the left corner with 1.2 seconds remaining, but the Grizzlies walked off the court with the win. LaMarcus Aldridge missed a three-pointer at the buzzer and appeared to be hit on the right arm by Gasol as he shot, but no foul was called.

“You can take something from everything,” Popovich said after the game. “Win or lose, there’s always things that you can do better. It’s a game of mistakes, so you try to make fewer than your opponent.”

The Spurs trailed for much of the game, but they hung tough and rallied in the fourth quarter.

“Everybody kept pounding away, it’s not just one guy,” Popovich said. “Everybody played really competitive. That was a great game both ways. Both teams competed aggressively. It was a great game. You know, unfortunately, we got a foul at the end.”

Whether it’s at home or on the road, Popovich said it’s important that the Silver and Black keep plugging away and stay focused on the big picture.

“It involves everything,” Popovich said. “Whether you’re at home or away, it’s still the same game so you’re always trying to get better. We are trying to get guys to get to know each other [and] get to know the system. That’s our goal to just keep getting better and reduce errors to give ourselves opportunities to win.”

While playing four straight on the road is tough, DeRozan said the challenge also presents an opportunity for the Spurs.

"It's big,” DeRozan said of the road trip. “For me, I always look at opportunities like this. You get really tested on the road, out of your comfort zone and find out how to make it happen in those kinds of situations to see your true self. It's an opportunity for us to go on this great road trip, play some great teams with our backs against the wall and get some great victories."

The Pacers had won three in a row before they lost on the road to Charlotte 127-109 on Wednesday. The Hornets put Indiana on its heels with its red-hot shooting, draining 18 three-pointers and making 56.2 of their field-goal attempts.

An Indiana victory on Friday night would give the Pacers their second-straight sweep against the Spurs.

San Antonio forward/center Pau Gasol will miss his ninth consecutive game with soreness in his left foot. Indiana guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out for the game against the Spurs, and center/forward Domantas Sabonis (sprained right ankle), is questionable.

