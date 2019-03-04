Spurs (45-33) vs. Denver Nuggets (51-26)

When, where: Wednesday, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver

Last season: Series tied 2-2

All-time series record: Spurs lead 118-68

Season series: Spurs lead 2-1

Last meeting: Spurs 104, Nuggets 103, March 4, AT&T Center

Spurs' last game: Beat Atlanta 117-111, Tuesday, AT&T Center

Nuggets' last game: Lost to Golden State 116-102, Tuesday, Oakland, Calif.

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, won one

Nuggets' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, lost two

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward Ben Moore (not with team), out; point guard Dejounte Murray (torn right anterior cruciate ligament), out.

Nuggets' injury/inactive report: Forward Michael Porter Jr. (low back surgery), out.

(The game notes are at the bottom of the story.)

GAME PREVIEW

Back on track after pulling out a hard-fought 117-111 victory over Atlanta at home Tuesday night, the Spurs face the challenge of completing a back-to-back on the road against a team they likely could face in the first round of the playoffs.

The Silver and Black currently hold the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference and the Denver Nuggets, their opponent Wednesday night, is No. 2.

Denver had a chance to move into a tie with first-place Golden State on Tuesday night, but left Oracle Arena with a 116-102 loss. The Nuggets lead No. 3 Houston by only 1.5 games and Portland by two. Denver, which has lost four of its last six, hosts Portland on Friday and plays on the Trail Blazers’ home court on Sunday.

San Antonio had lost four of six before rallying to beat 28-win Atlanta on Tuesday. DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 29 points and Derrick White added 23, but it was the Spurs’ defense that made the difference in the pivotal fourth quarter.

Ahead 90-86 going into the fourth quarter, the Hawks shot only 33.1 percent overall (8-24) and 28.6 (2-7) from the three-point line in the final period. Meanwhile, White sparked the Silver and Black’s comeback from a nine-point, fourth-quarter deficit by scoring 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting, including going 1 for 1 from beyond the arc.

A second-year pro, White became the Spurs’ starting point guard after Dejounte Murray sustained a season-ending knee injury in the preseason. White was at the top of his game against the Hawks, hitting 10 of 12 shots and nailing all three of his three-point attempts. He also had four rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Forward LaMarcus Aldridge scored 22 points and had nine rebounds in the Spurs' 104-103 victory over the Nuggets on March 4 at the AT&T Center.

Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was asked if he’s still surprised by anything White does on the court.

"No, you know, what you saw, that's his game," Popovich said. "He's just kind of steady and picks his spots. I'd like to see him get more confident with the three, knocking down a couple. That's great and that's the next step for him."

DeRozan, who scored 29 points on 7-of-11 shooting, added seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals before fouling out with 1:20 remaining. He talked more about the Spurs’ defense than their offense when was asked to cite the difference in the game.

"Picked it up," DeRozan said. "We started to show our sense of urgency, especially when they got up on us. We tried to buckle down, get stops, be aggressive. That's what we did."

White also talked about the Spurs’ defense in the fourth quarter after the game.

"Yeah, that was huge, especially to get back in the game," White said, referring to San Antonio's defense. "We needed to get those stops and buckle down when we needed to."

Spurs guard Bryn Forbes scored 19 points, hitting 5 of 7 three-pointers and 7 of 11 shots overall. LaMarcus Aldridge had his 30th double-double of the season, finishing with 16 points and 11 rebounds. He also had three blocks.

Rudy Gay had 14 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in the Spurs' 104-103 win over the Nuggets on March 4 at the AT&T Center.

Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

Like DeRozan and White, Forbes stressed the importance of the Silver and Black sharpening their defense as they head into the playoffs.

“I mean, we’re trying to win every one from here on out and go strong into the playoffs,” Forbes said. “But defense, it’s always going to be defense, so if we play good defense, our offense will come.

Patty Mills, who nailed 4 of 8 three-pointers, rounded out the Silver and Black's double-figure scoring with 14 points. Rudy Gay finished with only six points, but he grabbed 11 rebounds.

“I thought it was a big win for us,” White said. “I had some turnovers I want to get back, but it’s just something I can learn from and keep growing. We’ve got a big one tomorrow (Wednesday), and we’ve just got to be ready to play.”

Notable: The Spurs have four games left in their regular season, one at home and three on the road. Only one of their remaining games, at Denver on Wednesday, is against an opponent with a winning record . . . The clash against the Nuggets starts a three-game road trip for the Silver and Black, who play the Washington Wizards on Friday and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday . . . San Antonio currently holds the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference and would play No. 2 Denver in the first round of the playoffs if the postseason started Wednesday . . . No. 8 Oklahoma City (45-33) has the same record as San Antonio, but the Spurs are seeded higher because they own the tiebreaker against the Thunder. The Silver and Black also own the tiebreaker against the No. 6 seed Los Angeles Clippers (47-31), but the Clippers lead San Antonio by two games . . . The Spurs have the most consecutive seasons (20) with 45+ wins in NBA history. The Lakers are second with 15 (1976-1991) and the Celtics third with 12 (1957-69).