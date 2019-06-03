Spurs (36-29) vs. Atlanta Hawks (22-43)

When, where: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Last season: Series tied 2-2

All-time series record: Spurs lead 53-38

Season series: First meeting

Last meeting: Hawks 102, Spurs 99, Jan. 15, 2018, Atlanta

Spurs' last game: Beat Denver Nuggets 104-103, Monday, AT&T Center

Hawks' last game: Lost to Heat 114-113, Monday, Miami

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 4-6, won three

Hawks' last 10 games/streak: 4-6, lost one

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward Ben Moore (G League assignment), out; point guard Dejounte Murray (torn right anterior cruciate ligament), out; center Jakob Poeltl (left hamstring soreness), questionable.

Hawks' injury/inactive report: Forward/center John Collins (flu-like symptoms), questionable; center Dewayne Dedmon (right knee contusion), doubtful; center Miles Plumlee (left knee pain), out; forward Omari Spellman (left ankle sprain), out.

Notable: The Spurs are eighth in the Western Conference standings, a half-game behind the No. 7 Los Angeles Clippers (37-29) and three games ahead of No. 9 Sacramento (32-31) for the last playoff spot in the West. If the postseason started Wednesday, the Silver and Black would play defending champion Golden State . . . Atlanta is No. 12 in the Eastern Conference standings. The Hawks and Spurs play again on Tuesday, April 2, at the AT&T Center . . . The Silver and Black have 17 games left in the regular season, nine at home and eight on the road. After playing Atlanta on Wednesday, the Spurs host Milwaukee on Sunday at the AT&T Center. The game will mark the return of former Spur Pau Gasol, who agreed to a contract buyout with San Antonio last week and subsequently signed with the Bucks . . . The Spurs are the only NBA team with an all-time winning record against every team in the league. They lead the series with Atlanta 53-38 . . . The Silver and Black have won at least 25 home games in 37 of the 43 seasons since they joined the NBA in 1976. That's the most of any team in the league during that span.

Guard DeMar DeRozan had a team-high 24 points and added six rebounds, seven assists and three steals in Monday night's 104-103 home win over the Nuggets.

Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

GAME PREVIEW

Back on track after sweeping a three-game homestand and beating two of the top three teams in the Western Conference, the Spurs are steadily gathering steam in the stretch run of the regular season.

With 17 games left on their schedule, the big question facing the Silver and Black is whether they can sustain their improved play, especially defensively, on the road. San Antonio (36-29) has one of the best home records (25-7) in the league, but is only 11-22 away from the AT&T Center.

The Spurs’ next road test comes Wednesday night in Atlanta. The Hawks (22-43) are near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, but after losing to the last-place Knicks in New York two weeks ago, the Silver and Black aren’t in a position to take any opponent lightly.

“We know that we can beat anybody in our league,” guard DeMar DeRozan said after the Spurs hung on for a 104-103 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. “We’ve got to have this same intensity, the way we play defense, talk, how we play offensively, on the road. That’s kind of been our biggest struggle.”

The win against the Nuggets, who are second in the West, came two nights after the Silver and Black beat third-place Oklahoma City 116-102.

The Spurs led Denver by 21 points early in the second quarter and by 18 early in the fourth, but had to withstand a furious rally to win their seventh consecutive home game. Led by Jamal Murray, the Nuggets outscored San Antonio 34-19 and nailed 9 of 14 three-pointers in the fourth quarter. Murray made 4 of 5 shots from beyond the arc in the final period and scored 14 points to spark the comeback.

The Silver and Black went up 104-94 on a basket by DeRozan with 2:31 left, but Denver hit three consecutive threes to close to within 104-103 with 49 seconds left. The Nuggets had four shots to take the lead in the game’s final half-minute, but the Spurs’ defense refused to yield another point.

Point guard Derrick White had 11 points, four rebounds, nine assists and three blocks in the Spurs' 104-103 home win over the Denver Nuggets on Monday.

Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

San Antonio appeared to be on the verge of blowing the game when Rudy Gay missed two free throws with 4.3 seconds left, but Gary Harris’ 20-foot jumper from the corner skipped off the rim as time ran out.

Despite the Nuggets’ three-point assault in the fourth quarter, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich expressed satisfaction with the Spurs’ defense.

“These guys and the barrage they put on at the end with the threes was really impressive and I thought our defense was great,” he said. “One time we got a back pick and they shot a wide-open three, but other than that 80 percent of those were contested and they knocked them down. So, I was thrilled with the defense, even though they knocked those down and you get them to score 103. I am thrilled with it.

“Our defense was solid. We took away all the easy buckets and they just really drilled it down the stretch. I’m more concerned that we couldn’t score in the last five minutes than anything else, but that barrage was pretty impressive.”

The Spurs are eighth in the Western Conference standings, a half-game behind the No. 7 Clippers and three games ahead of No. 9 Sacramento for the last playoff spot in the West. If the postseason started Wednesday, the Silver and Black would play defending champion Golden State.

But if the Spurs move up to No. 7 – and Denver holds off Houston and Oklahoma City, both 39-25 – they would meet the Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs. San Antonio plays the Nuggets one more time next month in Denver.

Asked about the possibility of seeing the Nuggets in the playoffs, Gay said: “It’s possible, but to be honest with you, who knows how it will unfold? They are a really good team, and they are definitely going to be there. We just have to be prepared to play anybody.”

And that includes the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.