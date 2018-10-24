SAN ANTONIO —

GAMEDAY AT A GLANCE

When, where: Wednesday: 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center

Last season: Pacers won series 2-0

All-time series record: Spurs lead 102-81

Pacers last season: 48-34, fifth in Eastern Conference

Spurs last season: 47-35, seventh in Western Conference

Pacers' last game: Lost to Minnesota Timberwolves, 101-91, Monday, Minneapolis

Spurs' last game: Beat Los Angeles Lakers 143-142, OT, Monday, Los Angeles

Next Spurs home game: vs. Lakers, Saturday, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center

Pacers' injury report: Forward TJ Leaf (ankle) is questionable

Spurs' injury report: Guards Dejounte Murray (right ACL), Lonnie Walker IV (right medial meniscus) and Derrick White (left heel pain) are all out.

Notable: The Pacers' sweep of the Silver and Black last season was their first in the series since the 1994-95 campaign . . . Indiana guard Victor Oladipo has scored at least 20 points in three consecutive games . . . New Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan had a career-high 14 assists in Monday night's wild 143-142 overtime victory against the Lakers. The Silver and Black and Lakers clash again Saturday night at the AT&T Center . . . DeMar DeRozan is the second Spur in franchise history to post at least 32 points and 14 assists in a game. Tony Parker had 34 points and 14 assists in 2012. DeRozan is the first player in Spurs history to score at least 28 points in each of the first three games of a season . . . The 143 points the Spurs scored against the Lakers on Monday is a franchise record for most points scored in an overtime game on the road . . . After playing the Lakers on Saturday, the Silver and Black host the Dallas Mavericks on Monday . . .

GAME PREVIEW

Power forward LaMarcus Aldridge went on the Spurs’ first road trip of the season looking for his shot. He found it at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Aldridge hit 13 of 22 shots and finished with a team-high 37 points to help lead the Silver and Black to a stirring 143-142 overtime victory against LeBron James and the Lakers. He also had 10 rebounds and five assists.

Patty Mills came off the bench to score 12 points and hit the game-winning basket with seven seconds left in OT.

“It’s always good, obviously, when you make shots or you make an impact to help your team win the game,” Mills said. “Other than that, it was a team victory. Everyone that played was involved. The bench was involved."

“It was a gutsy win for everyone and you come out of that win with a good feeling because everyone participated and played a huge role in it. It’s always good when shots go down, but good team win. Gutsy win," he said.

Aldridge missed 16 of 23 shots in the Spurs’ season-opening 112-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves last Wednesday, but he still finished with a double-double. He scored 21 points and pulled down 19 rebounds, the most he’s had in any game since he joined the Silver and Black in 2015.

Aldridge shot a little better in a 121-108 loss at Portland on Saturday, making 6 of 13 shots, but he finished with only 12 points. Three games into the season, Aldridge is averaging 23.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. He has connected on 44.8 percent (26-58) of his field goal attempts.

Aldridge and the Spurs (2-1) will get back at it Wednesday night when they go against the Indiana Pacers (2-2) at the AT&T Center, starting a three-game home stand. The Silver and Black play the Lakers on Saturday and the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

DeMar DeRozan, going up for a shot in the Spurs' 112-108 win over Minnesota in their opener last Wednesday, had a career-high 14 assists against the Lakers on Monday. Photo by Antonio Morano (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to KENS5.com)

Aldridge and new Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan combined for 69 points in the thrilling victory against the Lakers. DeRozan finished with 32 points and a career-high 14 assists.

The Spurs led by 18 in the first quarter and didn’t trail until late in the fourth quarter. San Antonio appeared to have the win secured when it went up by eight, 128-120, with 1:10 left, but the Lakers went on an 8-0 run to force OT.

L.A. led by six in the extra period before the Spurs ended the game with a 7-0 run capped by Mills’ game-winning jumper.

“That was the best part of the game,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said, referring to the back-and-forth at the end of regulation and the overtime period. “We got down six or seven or eight, but they kept on playing. That was very pleasing and bodes well in the future as they continue to play together.”

The victory was a confidence booster for a team trying to jell after losing five players from its 2017-18 rotation, including All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard, in the offseason. The Spurs also lost three guards, including starting point guard Dejounte Murray, to injuries in the preseason. Derrick White (heel) and rookie Lonnie Walker IV (knee) will return, but Murray is out for the season.

Spurs Pau Gasol, left, and LaMarcus Aldridge block a shot by Indiana Pacers center Domantas Sabonis in a 94-86 loss to the Pacers last January at the AT&T Center. Photo by Antonio Morano (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to KENS5.com)

(Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)

“You never know what is going to happen,” Popovich said. “This was a good night for the guys and I’m happy for them. They stuck in it very well.”

DeRozan, a two-time All-NBA guard and four-time All-Star in nine seasons with Toronto before being traded to the Spurs in July, liked the grit the Spurs demonstrated in the victory over the Lakers.

“We made it harder on ourselves,” DeRozan said. “We can't complain. We can't fuss about it at this point. We have to buckle down and stay disciplined going into overtime, and we did. We let them get a lead in overtime; we still didn’t give up."

“That says a lot about a team that’s new together, that’s still building, that’s still learning, offensively and defensively. That was a big plus for us.”

Aldridge expressed similar sentiments.

“It’s always fun to play close games and have them be that type of atmosphere and overly competitive,” he said. “It was fun for us and it was nice to get a close win. It just builds character and makes guys be more confident.”

