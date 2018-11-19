GAMEDAY AT A GLANCE

Spurs (8-7) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (9-7)

When, where: Monday, 7 p.m., Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Last season: Pelicans won series 3-1

All-time series record: Spurs lead 44-17

Last meeting: Spurs 109, Warriors 95, Nov. 3, 2018

Spurs' last game: Beat Warriors 104-92, Sunday, San Antonio

Pelicans' last game: Beat Nuggets 125-115, Saturday, New Orleans

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, won one

Pelicans' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, won two

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward Davis Bertans (concussion protocol), out; center Pau Gasol (left foot soreness), out; forward Rudy Gay (rest), questionable; guard Dejounte Murray (right ACL), out; guard Lonnie Walker IV (right medial meniscus tear), out.

Pelicans' injury/inactive report: Guard Elfrid Payton (finger surgery), out.

Notable: After hosting Memphis on Wednesday, the Spurs will play four straight on the road. They end November with a home game against the Houston Rockets . . . All-NBA guard DeMar DeRozan has scored 378 points in his first 15 games with the Silver and Black. The only other Spurs with more points through first 15 games of any season in franchise history: George Gervin and David Robinson. Pretty good company. h/t Jordan Howenstine

GAME PREVIEW

After LaMarcus Aldridge scored only 30 points during the Spurs’ three-game skid on the road last week, his teammates figured it was just a matter of time before he got back on track. They were right.

A four-time All-NBA forward, Aldridge regained his shooting touch and had a stellar all-around game in a 104-92 win over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night at the AT&T Center.

Aldridge was aggressive from the get-go and was a force on both ends of the court, scoring a team-high 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting and adding a game-high 18 rebounds. He also chipped in three assists and two blocks.

“The thing about LaMarcus [Aldridge] is he’s always – no matter what his offense is doing – has always kept himself in the game, whether it was playing defense or rebounding," Spurs forward Rudy Gay said. “That’s what you want out of one of your big guys. You know, he’s been a professional and is trying to push himself. We knew he’d snap out of his slump and he did tonight.”

The Silver and Black (8-7) will need more of the same from Aldridge on Monday night, when they play All-NBA center Anthony Davis and the Pelicans (9-7) in New Orleans. The Spurs beat the Pelicans 109-105 on Nov. 3 in San Antonio.

The Spurs broke out of their three-game losing streak with an aggressive defense that held Golden State to 40.7-percent shooting (35-86). San Antonio had lost five of its previous six games.

“We worked as hard as we could defensively,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "Steve (Kerr, Warriors coach) has got to run such good stuff. They move so well without the ball – so dangerous. And obviously, they didn’t have everybody, but nobody really cares about that. You have to go play."

“We’ll always have situations where you just go play. I thought we competed really well. We’re making mistakes that, hopefully, in a while, we won’t make as we get used to each other. But, their competitiveness kept them in the game and it was a good win.”

DeMar DeRozan, shooting over All-NBA forward Kevin Durant, had 20 points, six rebounds and nine assists in the Spurs' 102-92 victory against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

The Warriors played without prolific scorer Stephen Curry and boot-tough forward Draymond Green, but they still had Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. Golden State went 0-3 on its Texas trip.

While Aldridge’s keyed the victory over the Warriors, he had plenty of help from his friends. All-NBA guard DeMar DeRozan and veteran forward Rudy Gay finished with 20 and 19 points, respectively. DeRozan also had six rebounds and nine assists. Gay, who started, hit 6 of 10 shots, including 3 for 3 from the three-point line, and finished with five rebounds and three blocks.

Marco Belinelli (12) and Bryn Forbes (10) were the only other Spurs to score in double figures.

Durant and Thompson led the Warriors with 26 and 25 points. Guarded primarily by Gay, Durant hit only 8 of his 25 field-goal attempts.

“I thought Rudy used his length pretty well, like Kevin (Durant),” Popovich said. “I mean, nobody can cover Kevin and stop him, but Rudy did everything he could to make it a little bit tougher for him. On offense, Rudy is a scorer, and he helped us in that regard also.”

Gay was asked about the importance of picking up the victory after going 0-3 on last week’s road trip.

“Man, that’s all I can say – we needed that one. It was a hard-fought win for us. You know, that’s a team that really needed this one too, so it was really a good battle for us and a good test for us.”

Sidelined for one game preceding the trip to the Alamo City because of a strained right elbow, Davis had a pedestrian game in the loss to the Spurs in the matchup earlier this month, finishing with 17 points and eight rebounds. The loss to the Silver and Black was New Orleans’ fifth in a skid of sixth consecutive defeats. The Pelicans have won five of six games since then.

The game against San Antonio will cap a three-game home stand for New Orleans, which beat New York (129-124) on Friday and Denver (125-115) on Saturday. Davis was outstanding in both victories, scoring 43 and 40 points, respectively, against the Knicks and Nuggets.

