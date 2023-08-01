Spurs, Firstmark Credit Union team up to raise school supplies for teachers

SAN ANTONIO — With the new school year fast approaching, San Antonio teachers can use some assistance for much-needed school supplies.
And the San Antonio Spurs and San Antonio's Firstmark Credit Union are doing their part.
The Spurs and Firstmark have announced a school supply drive for community teachers and you can help.
Now through Aug. 18, First Mark will be accepting school supplies and cash donations at their financial centers.
Here are some of the requested school supplies but it isn't an exhaustive list of donations accepted:
- Binder/Paper Clips (Small/Medium)
- Colored Pens/Pencils
- Sharpie Flip Chart Markers
- Dry Erase Markers/Highlighters
- Dry Erase Board Magnets
- Post-it Notes/Tabs
- Colored/Manila File Folders with Tabs
- Index Cards
- Pencil Erasers
- Small “Treasure Box” Items for Student Rewards
So lace up your sneakers, put on your favorite Spurs jersey, and visit a Firstmark location to give an assist to teachers.
SPURS HOSTING SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE AT THE AT&T CENTER
The Spurs Sports and Entertainment have announced that they will be hosting their annual Back to School Bash held at the AT&T Center on August 5th from 2 to 5 p.m.
Parents, students, and teachers for grades K-12 are invited to attend for free school supplies and resources.
Here's what will be provided at the event:
- Free school supplies for K-12 grade levels.
- Vaccines
- Vision checks
- Dental screenings
- Haircut by appointment through the registration
- Information booths for school enrollment, extracurricular activities, and mental health support
You must register and it will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.
