Spurs, Firstmark Credit Union team up to raise school supplies for teachers

Here's how you can team up with the Spurs to help San Antonio teachers.

SAN ANTONIO — With the new school year fast approaching, San Antonio teachers can use some assistance for much-needed school supplies.

And the San Antonio Spurs and San Antonio's Firstmark Credit Union are doing their part.

The Spurs and Firstmark have announced a school supply drive for community teachers and you can help.

Now through Aug. 18, First Mark will be accepting school supplies and cash donations at their financial centers.

Here are some of the requested school supplies but it isn't an exhaustive list of donations accepted:

Binder/Paper Clips (Small/Medium)

Colored Pens/Pencils

Sharpie Flip Chart Markers

Dry Erase Markers/Highlighters

Dry Erase Board Magnets

Post-it Notes/Tabs

Colored/Manila File Folders with Tabs

Index Cards

Pencil Erasers

Small “Treasure Box” Items for Student Rewards

So lace up your sneakers, put on your favorite Spurs jersey, and visit a Firstmark location to give an assist to teachers.

SPURS HOSTING SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE AT THE AT&T CENTER

The Spurs Sports and Entertainment have announced that they will be hosting their annual Back to School Bash held at the AT&T Center on August 5th from 2 to 5 p.m.

Parents, students, and teachers for grades K-12 are invited to attend for free school supplies and resources.

Here's what will be provided at the event:

Free school supplies for K-12 grade levels.

Vaccines

Vision checks

Dental screenings

Haircut by appointment through the registration

Information booths for school enrollment, extracurricular activities, and mental health support